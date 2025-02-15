Colwyn Bay Police HQ not fit for purpose says chief

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

North Wales Police’s chief constable says the force’s ageing Colwyn Bay headquarters is no longer fit for purpose in the 21st century.

The local democracy reporting service reported this week how Conwy councillor Louise Emery told a cabinet meeting police were looking to move from their HQ at Glan y Don, Abergele Road.

At the meeting, Cllr Emery, a member of the crime panel, stated that police had a project under way assessing a move to a more modern building, with a wide range of options being considered.

At the same meeting, it was revealed a St Asaph property will return to police in 2028 when a contract or lease ends.

North Wales Police already occupies several buildings on St Asaph Business Park, including but not limited to: The Joint Communications centre, Custody, Training Dept, Roads Crime Unit, Vehicle Workshop, departmental offices, and the Central Divisional HQ.

Speaking today (Thursday), North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman admitted a move was being looked at.

“North Wales Police has had its headquarters at Glan Y Don since 1974 and is currently the workplace for approximately 250 staff and officers,” she said.

“We know that parts of our estate are ageing, are not best designed to meet the needs of policing our communities in the 21st Century, and could be far more sustainable and efficient, both financially and environmentally.

“As such, the force continually reviews its estate, and our headquarters will form part of that process. Our community will always be at the heart of everything we do, and I can confirm there are no plans to move policing away from Colwyn Bay.”

