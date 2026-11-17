‘Come with me to Ukraine and see what an invasion looks like’, ex-Labour MS tells Wales Reform leader
Martin Shipton
A former Labour MS has launched a stinging attack on Reform UK’s Senedd leader, Helen Jenner, over a social media post in which she claimed Wales had been “invaded”.
Ms Jenner was backing Reform MS Joe Martin, who was told he would not be called to speak in the Senedd until he apologised for comments claiming white British people were being replaced in the UK. Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies described the remarks as discriminatory and offensive.
Ms Jenner posted on X: “The political establishment has left Wales deindustrialised, impoverished and invaded. Only Reform will put the people of Wales first.”
Alun Davies, who represented Blaenau Gwent until he lost his seat in May’s Senedd election after standing in a larger constituency, said: “Anyone who thinks that Wales is being invaded should come with me to Ukraine next week to see what a real invasion is like.
“They would see how the population has to endure relentless attacks from Russian missiles and drones and watch children being murdered.
“Anyone who says that Wales is being invaded is showing how stupid they are.”
Mr Davies defended the Presiding Officer’s decision not to call Mr Martin to speak until he apologised.
He said: “Joe Martin does not have the right to repeat racist conspiracy theories.
“Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy, but it is not unconditional. People cross the line when they make racist statements. We have had laws against inciting racial hatred for decades and there has been a consensus that it is not acceptable.
“I have listened to the likes of Andrew RT Davies, Darren Millar and other Conservatives make comments I profoundly disagree with and have sometimes found offensive or plain stupid, but they have not crossed the line and been racist.
“Joe Martin has crossed a line and Reform are behaving badly by boycotting the Senedd. They should come out of the pub and do the work in the Senedd they are paid to do.”
What the census shows
In the 2021 Census, people identifying as White Welsh, English, Scottish, Northern Irish or British made up the largest ethnic group in all 22 Welsh council areas. The share ranged from 73.6% in Cardiff to 96.3% in both Caerphilly and the Isle of Anglesey, rounded to one decimal place. Census figures record how residents identified and provide no evidence of a systematic effort to replace any group.
In the six-category breakdown below, other White groups together accounted for the second-largest share in 19 council areas. Cardiff, Newport and Swansea were the three areas where the Asian category accounted for the second-largest share.
Ethnic groups by Welsh council area, 2021 Census
|Council area
|White British*
|Other White groups
|Asian
|Black
|Mixed
|Other
|Blaenau Gwent
|95.7%
|2.2%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|Bridgend
|94.7%
|2.1%
|1.5%
|0.3%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|Caerphilly
|96.3%
|1.5%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|1.0%
|0.2%
|Cardiff
|73.6%
|5.6%
|9.7%
|3.8%
|4.0%
|3.3%
|Carmarthenshire
|94.0%
|3.2%
|1.2%
|0.2%
|0.9%
|0.4%
|Ceredigion
|91.9%
|4.3%
|1.5%
|0.5%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|Conwy
|94.1%
|2.8%
|1.4%
|0.2%
|1.1%
|0.3%
|Denbighshire
|94.4%
|2.1%
|1.7%
|0.3%
|1.1%
|0.4%
|Flintshire
|93.2%
|4.4%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|0.9%
|0.3%
|Gwynedd
|93.3%
|2.9%
|1.7%
|0.4%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|Isle of Anglesey
|96.3%
|1.8%
|0.6%
|0.1%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|Merthyr Tydfil
|93.3%
|3.8%
|1.5%
|0.1%
|0.9%
|0.4%
|Monmouthshire
|94.2%
|2.7%
|1.3%
|0.3%
|1.2%
|0.3%
|Neath Port Talbot
|95.0%
|1.7%
|1.6%
|0.4%
|1.1%
|0.3%
|Newport
|80.4%
|5.2%
|7.6%
|2.3%
|2.8%
|1.7%
|Pembrokeshire
|94.7%
|2.9%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|0.9%
|0.3%
|Powys
|94.9%
|2.9%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|0.9%
|0.3%
|Rhondda Cynon Taf
|95.2%
|1.6%
|1.5%
|0.4%
|1.0%
|0.3%
|Swansea
|87.5%
|3.9%
|4.4%
|1.2%
|1.6%
|1.4%
|Torfaen
|95.2%
|1.9%
|1.3%
|0.3%
|1.1%
|0.3%
|Vale of Glamorgan
|92.0%
|2.6%
|2.1%
|0.5%
|2.3%
|0.6%
|Wrexham
|90.7%
|5.3%
|1.7%
|0.7%
|1.1%
|0.6%
* “White British” is shorthand for the census category “White: Welsh, English, Scottish, Northern Irish or British”. The figures are shares of usual residents and may add to slightly above or below 100% because of rounding. Source is the 2021 Census, grouped by UK Demographics.
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They may express a different opinion if Wales becomes like the English cities with more than 50% non white British population. It’s very complicated, variable from city to city and is associated with zoning and ghettoisation. It is likely to lead to civil unrest sooner or later. The issues are the relatively small proportion of unskilled people who have a high rate of criminality and are typically those who enter the UK illegally. Those affected most are low income working class people who can’t get council houses, school places and healthcare and see illegals on benefits accommodated in hotels and… Read more »
Always happy to discuss issues – but discussions have to be based on facts and evidence. Please explain what you mean by ‘zoning’. Why will there be civil unrest? Cardiff, the most multi-ethnic part of Wales, has been so for over 200 years. Please provide evidence that ‘The issues are the relatively small proportion of unskilled people who have a high rate of criminality and are typically those who enter the UK illegally. ‘ What do you mean by ‘illegally’? Asylum seekers? It’s not illegal to claim asylum. Is there evidence that asylum seekers have a high rate of criminality?… Read more »
So Reform UK are now against England’s illegal invasion of Wales?
I will call that claim of hers either an outright lie or she is really thick to believe it. Reform are in it for the people that give farage a 5 million bung or all the crypto he receives, you know, that method that Putin also likes to destabilise countries. Like reform are doing.
Seeing a non-white face passing you in the street is an invasion. According to a party which provides support and cover to authoritarian dictator Putin while he commits war crimes daily against the Ukrainian people. These are true patriots aren’t they?
Reform are spending a fortune on mail drops, I’ve had two in the last week. It’s very considerate of them but I prefer andrex.
It’s on cheap recycled paper too, excellent for lighting the fire with.