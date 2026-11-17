A former Labour MS has launched a stinging attack on Reform UK’s Senedd leader, Helen Jenner, over a social media post in which she claimed Wales had been “invaded”.

Ms Jenner was backing Reform MS Joe Martin, who was told he would not be called to speak in the Senedd until he apologised for comments claiming white British people were being replaced in the UK. Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies described the remarks as discriminatory and offensive.

Ms Jenner posted on X: “The political establishment has left Wales deindustrialised, impoverished and invaded. Only Reform will put the people of Wales first.”

Alun Davies, who represented Blaenau Gwent until he lost his seat in May’s Senedd election after standing in a larger constituency, said: “Anyone who thinks that Wales is being invaded should come with me to Ukraine next week to see what a real invasion is like.

“They would see how the population has to endure relentless attacks from Russian missiles and drones and watch children being murdered.

“Anyone who says that Wales is being invaded is showing how stupid they are.”

Mr Davies defended the Presiding Officer’s decision not to call Mr Martin to speak until he apologised.

He said: “Joe Martin does not have the right to repeat racist conspiracy theories.

“Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy, but it is not unconditional. People cross the line when they make racist statements. We have had laws against inciting racial hatred for decades and there has been a consensus that it is not acceptable.

“I have listened to the likes of Andrew RT Davies, Darren Millar and other Conservatives make comments I profoundly disagree with and have sometimes found offensive or plain stupid, but they have not crossed the line and been racist.

“Joe Martin has crossed a line and Reform are behaving badly by boycotting the Senedd. They should come out of the pub and do the work in the Senedd they are paid to do.”

What the census shows

In the 2021 Census, people identifying as White Welsh, English, Scottish, Northern Irish or British made up the largest ethnic group in all 22 Welsh council areas. The share ranged from 73.6% in Cardiff to 96.3% in both Caerphilly and the Isle of Anglesey, rounded to one decimal place. Census figures record how residents identified and provide no evidence of a systematic effort to replace any group.

In the six-category breakdown below, other White groups together accounted for the second-largest share in 19 council areas. Cardiff, Newport and Swansea were the three areas where the Asian category accounted for the second-largest share.

Ethnic groups by Welsh council area, 2021 Census

Council area White British* Other White groups Asian Black Mixed Other Blaenau Gwent 95.7% 2.2% 0.9% 0.2% 0.9% 0.2% Bridgend 94.7% 2.1% 1.5% 0.3% 1.2% 0.3% Caerphilly 96.3% 1.5% 0.9% 0.2% 1.0% 0.2% Cardiff 73.6% 5.6% 9.7% 3.8% 4.0% 3.3% Carmarthenshire 94.0% 3.2% 1.2% 0.2% 0.9% 0.4% Ceredigion 91.9% 4.3% 1.5% 0.5% 1.2% 0.5% Conwy 94.1% 2.8% 1.4% 0.2% 1.1% 0.3% Denbighshire 94.4% 2.1% 1.7% 0.3% 1.1% 0.4% Flintshire 93.2% 4.4% 0.9% 0.2% 0.9% 0.3% Gwynedd 93.3% 2.9% 1.7% 0.4% 1.1% 0.5% Isle of Anglesey 96.3% 1.8% 0.6% 0.1% 0.9% 0.2% Merthyr Tydfil 93.3% 3.8% 1.5% 0.1% 0.9% 0.4% Monmouthshire 94.2% 2.7% 1.3% 0.3% 1.2% 0.3% Neath Port Talbot 95.0% 1.7% 1.6% 0.4% 1.1% 0.3% Newport 80.4% 5.2% 7.6% 2.3% 2.8% 1.7% Pembrokeshire 94.7% 2.9% 0.9% 0.2% 0.9% 0.3% Powys 94.9% 2.9% 0.9% 0.2% 0.9% 0.3% Rhondda Cynon Taf 95.2% 1.6% 1.5% 0.4% 1.0% 0.3% Swansea 87.5% 3.9% 4.4% 1.2% 1.6% 1.4% Torfaen 95.2% 1.9% 1.3% 0.3% 1.1% 0.3% Vale of Glamorgan 92.0% 2.6% 2.1% 0.5% 2.3% 0.6% Wrexham 90.7% 5.3% 1.7% 0.7% 1.1% 0.6%

* “White British” is shorthand for the census category “White: Welsh, English, Scottish, Northern Irish or British”. The figures are shares of usual residents and may add to slightly above or below 100% because of rounding. Source is the 2021 Census, grouped by UK Demographics.