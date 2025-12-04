Comedian takes on Welsh language challenge to join a million speakers by 2050

Amelia Jones

Comedian Mike Bubbins, known for his offbeat humour and work on shows like Mammoth, is taking on a brand-new challenge – learning Welsh.

The Barry-born star hopes to join the ranks of a million Welsh speakers by 2050, and he’s documenting the journey in his new series, Mike Bubbins: One in a Million, which premieres on S4C on 7 December at 20:00 and will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Bubbins , who also presents the popular podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar, admits he has made this promise before, and his daughter Elli is quick to remind him of past attempts that didn’t stick. “I want to take it seriously this time,” he says.

The first episode sees Mike attending a class at Ysgol y Gymraeg, Cardiff University, as he begins to navigate the language that has long been part of his homeland.

Returning to his old school, he explores how the next generation of Welsh speakers is being immersed in language.

He admitted that in the past he has been nervous about sending his children to a Welsh language school when they were young. He added that it was originally his wife’s idea and he was not sure about it at all.

“I wasn’t sure about it at all, because English is important if you live in this country but they love it. Their generation will be the generation to fix it. I would like to be one of the million Welsh speakers by 2050. I think that is realistic, a third of the population. I want to be one in a million — that’s the plan,” he added.

Throughout the series, Mike meets learners from across Wales each on their own journey to master the language.

The series also follows Mike as he experiences Welsh in public life. Highlights include being interviewed in Welsh for the first time at the Tafwyl festival and hosting a Q&A session in the learners’ tent.

Along the way, familiar faces such as Sir Gareth Edwards, Theo Cabango, Mari Beard, Aleighcia Scott, Eleri Siôn, and even a Welsh-speaking ‘Elvis’ join him on his journey.

The series concludes with Mike visiting the Senedd to ask the First Minister, Eluned Morgan, whether he has done enough to truly count as one in a million.