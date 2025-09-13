Comment that ‘house prices are expensive’ in north Wales county challenged

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A comment in a council document which stated that housing in a north Wales county was “expensive” was challenged as a “political statement” by a committee member.

Dr Peter Barnes, a new lay member of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Governance and Audit Committee made the comment during a meeting on Thursday, September 11.

Dr Barnes, who lives in Dolgellau, and runs a business in the town following a long academic career, had felt the description was “inaccurate”.

A section of a report, which detailed a previous discussion about council tax, had stated the council previously “welcomed the fact that the budget was balanced but the situation needed to be monitored considering that house prices in Gwynedd were high”.

Dr Barnes, one of three lay members appointed to the committee in July, said: “I accept that some house prices in Gwynedd are high, but overall this is a very low cost area for house prices.

“If you look at the national statement, houses prices in Gwynedd are typically of the lowest prices in the UK.

“My worry is that that is a political a statement, that house prices in Gwynedd are high.”

“A different thing”

Leading the meeting Carys Edwards brought in head of finance officer Dewi Morgan, saying: “Perhaps Dewi, you can explain that the house prices are high for local people here in Gwynedd?”

“Ah, but that is a different thing,” Mr Barnes replied.

Mr Morgan explained it had referred to minuted details from a former discussion and had referenced a comment made by a member.

But Mr Barnes said he “did not like the idea that there was an inaccurate statement” on the minutes.

He said: “I could be persuaded but it doesn’t sit comfortably with me.”

Carys Edwards explained: “I think it came in the context of our discussion about Gwynedd, and maybe it is something else Peter, but at the end of the day, you can correct me Dewi, if I am wrong, but it was just in the context of the availability of the people of Gwynedd?” Mr Morgan agreed.

“Incorrect”

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen added: “You also have to look at the lists of where Gwynedd is in terms of its employment and what are the average salaries compared to where someone else might think prices are low.”

Dr Barnes replied: “I just see, so often, comments that say I have moved to Manchester because I can’t afford to live in Gwynedd.

“It is not because the house prices are high, it is because the salaries in Manchester are higher than they are in Gwynedd.

“I don’t want to get dragged into an argument, but to say house prices are high in Gwynedd – full stop – is an incorrect statement.”

Cllr Owen added: “We’re talking about people who want to buy houses and live where they were born, very important for the people of Gwynedd.”

Carys Edwards said she did not want it to be misleading in any way and asked if the content was appropriate or needed amending.

Mr Morgan said it described words said at a meeting, “it didn’t add anything” either way, and was fine to be removed if the committee felt that was necessary.

Carys Edwards reiterated it was not a statement just a description of a discussion, but it was felt “it could invite some confusion”.