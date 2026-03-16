Committee backs 6.4% councillor pay rise

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A north Wales council committee has backed a 6.4% salary increase for council members in 2026-27. The figure has been set in line with the average salary of the electorate, a report stated.

The report was presented at a meeting of Anglesey Council’s democratic services committee, on Thursday (March 12). The details are in the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru’s annual remuneration report for 2026-27.

The Committee agreed to a recommendation to note the final determination, in the report for 2026/27.

Head of Democratic Services Dyfan Sion told the meeting, it was important to note that the figure was set by an independent body – not the council.

Since April 1, the responsibilities for setting the pay for principal councils, town and community councils, national park and fire authorities and corporate joint committees was transferred from the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) to the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru, an independent body sponsored by the Welsh Government.

The report said: “The Commission intends to make significant changes to the remuneration framework only once per election cycle, in the report before local government elections.

“The next report (2027-28) will then uprate the framework for those members who will be elected at the May, 2027 local elections.”

The Commission’s final determinations for 2026-27, take effect from April 1, 2026.

The basic salary, paid to elected members, is a financial recognition for the “responsibility of community representation and participation in the scrutiny, regulation and related functions of local government”.

It’s based on the full-time equivalent of three days a week. The Commission also reviewed the time commitment but no changes are proposed for 2026-27.

“The Commission has determined that it is right to maintain the link between the basic salary of councillors and the average salaries of their constituents.

“This represents an increase of 6.4%” the report said.

“All senior salaries include the basic salary. No changes to the higher salary banding framework will be proposed this year. “

It added: “The basic salary element will be raised in line with the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) and the same increase will apply to the role element of Bands 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, giving each role an increase of 6.4%”.

A table lists the rates for posts in 2025-26 as compared to the determinations for 2026-27:

It noted that the basic salary for all members, included in all the senior and civic salaries, was £19,771 in 2025-26 and would rise to £21,044, in 2026-27.

Over the same two year comparisons, the Band 1, Council Leader rate was £63,020 rising to £67,079, and the Deputy Leader £44,114 to £46,955.

Band 2 Executive members would move from £37,812 to £40,247. Band 3, Chair of the Corporate Scrutiny Committee £29,657 to £31,567. Chair of the Partnership and Regeneration Scrutiny Committee £29,657 to £31,567. Chair of the Planning and Orders Committee £29,657 to £31,567. Chair of the Council (civic salary) £29,657 £31,567.

In Band 4: the leader of the largest opposition group rises from £29,657 to £31,567 and in Band 5 the Vice-Chair of the Council (civic salary) to £23,726 £25,253.

The report said that fees paid to co-opted members remain unchanged for 2026-27, including :

Chairs of standards and audit committees would get £134 up to four hours and £268 for four hours and over.

The hourly rate is £33.50.

The hourly rate for ordinary members of standards committees who also chair standards committees for town and community councils would be £29.75 with £119 for up to four hours and £210 for four hours and over.

For ordinary members of standards committees (including town and community councillors), education scrutiny committees, crime and disorder scrutiny committees and audit committees, the hourly rate is £26.25 with £105 for four hours and £210 for four hours and more.

“All remaining determinations are unchanged from previous years but are included in the 2026-27 remuneration report for completeness,” the report added.

Mr Sion said: “Salaries and allowances are set by an independent body and that is the discussion we last had in this committee, even though consultation happens on the principle the council has no influence in the level of increasing salaries, it is important to make that clear,

“The commission is using the same framework as the former independent panel which is to link members; salaries to the annual survey of hours and earnings of the electorate.

“The increase represents 6.4% in all member salaries and explained in the table in the report.

“The changes equate to an increase of £63,000 in total and that has now been included in the council’s budget, for 2026 /27.”

A limit of 17 on the number of senior salaries payable, ‘the cap’ remained – “but we only have 15 so we are under that,” he added.