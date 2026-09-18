Committee of MPs to scrutinise UK’s ‘dismal record’ in Eurovision

Sean O’Grady, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor

The UK’s “dismal record” in the Eurovision Song Contest will be scrutinised by MPs after years of lacklustre results.

Look Mum No Computer came in last place at this year’s contest with just one point.

In both 2024 and 2025, acts Olly Alexander and Remember Monday received points from the jury but no points from the public.

Mae Muller finished second from bottom in 2023 and James Newman finished in last with “nul points” in 2021.

The UK’s best results in recent years were Sam Ryder, who finished in second place with Spaceman in 2022, and Jade Ewan, who came in fifth place with It’s My Time in 2009.

The Digital, Media and Sport Committee will hold a state of play inquiry into the selection of the UK’s entry following a callout for ideas earlier this year.

Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage told BBC News: “We want to get to the bottom of who chooses our entrant, on what basis and whether our dismal record of achievement in recent years (Sam Ryder to one side) is the result of bad song choice, weak performance … or something else.

“This application interested us because of the UK’s reputation for scoring ‘nul points’, coming bottom, or close to bottom, in recent years at Eurovision, despite having world-class song writers and musicians.”

The UK has won Eurovision five times, most recently in 1997 with Love Shine A Light by Katrina And The Waves.

The UK has also finished second a record 16 times but its performance has been considerably poorer since 2000.

Bulgaria won this year’s competition for the first time with Bangaranga by Dara.

Sweden and Ireland hold the record for the most Eurovision wins with seven each.

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