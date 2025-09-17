Committee to consider anti-racism petition after co-option of Reform member to town council

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A petition calling on a county council to reaffirm its commitment “to fostering an inclusive and anti-racist Wales” will be heard after a Reform member was co-opted on to a local town council.

An e-petition, on Pembrokeshire County Council’s own website, by Marjorie Hawkins of Campaign group West Wales Stand Up to Racism, said: “We, the undersigned, believe that our local councils must uphold the highest standards of ethical governance, transparency, and commitment to inclusivity. Decisions made at the council level should reflect the values of fairness, equality, and a dedication to anti-racism.

Commitment

“Given the recent co-option of a member of Reform UK to Haverfordwest Town Council—a party openly opposed to the Anti-racist Wales Action Plan (AWAP)—we call upon our county council to reaffirm its commitment to fostering an inclusive and anti-racist Wales by 2030. A clear public statement from our county council would help reassure communities that representation in local government aligns with Wales’ national commitment to equality.

“West Wales Stand Up to Racism feels very strongly that our county council needs to reaffirm its commitment to anti-racism, given that a member of Reform UK has been co-opted to a local council within the county.

“Reform UK is openly opposed to the AWAP and we want to see all representatives on Pembrokeshire County Council showing commitment to the AWAP. We think it is necessary that Pembrokeshire County Council reaffirms this commitment publicly.”

Debate

The petition, which ran from June 27 to August 26, attracted 300 signatures.

Anyone who lives, works or studies within the Pembrokeshire County Council area may sign or organise a council e-petition. This includes anyone under the age of 18.

If the petition gets 500 signatures, the creator will have an opportunity to debate it at a future full council meeting.

Any petition of between 100 and 499 signatures triggers a debate at one of the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committees.

The petition followed the recent co-opting of Reform UK’s Scott Thorley on to Haverfordwest Town Council.

Cllr Thorley had previously stood as a Reform candidate in a local county council election for a seat vacant after the resignation of Cllr Andrew Edwards, but was unsuccessful in that attempt, being co-opted later.

‘Confused’

Cllr Thorley has previously said he welcomes the opportunity to contribute to anti-racist efforts but criticised the group’s approach.

He said: “As I have been invited to help on the anti-racist action plan by Councillor Randell Thomas-Turner, I’m really confused by their comments.

“I’m very much looking forward to helping integrate communities together in Haverfordwest using food, drink, culture, music and talking.

“In my experience from dealing with them they are far from fighting racism, just because they say they’re anti-racist doesn’t mean they are, just as much as Jim Jones said he was the messiah.”

Haverfordwest Town Council has also responded to the petition, saying it is committed to equality and transparency.

The petition will be considered at the September 18 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Corporate Overview and Scrutiny Committee.