Committee votes against backing 500-signature library petition

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A committee has voted not to support a petition, signed by more than 500 people, calling on the authority to reverse its decision to relocate a local library.

At a Conwy County Council’s Economy and Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting this week, Conservative councillor Harry Saville presented a petition against relocating Llandudno Library to Venue Cymru that was signed by 569 residents.

The UK Government has committed £20m to upgrade Venue Cymru, although the funding is reportedly not dependent on the library moving, with the original decision to move the service being made in 2025.

Cllr Jo Nuttall proposed that councillors support a new report being prepared which would provide the committee with further clarity on savings and claims of financial “anomalies” that were raised with the petition’s submission.

Conwy County Council’s head of finance Amanda Hughes insisted all the financial figures disputed were in fact correct in the report. Cllr Saville also raised concerns about accessibility to Venue Cymru and the existing bus service.

Ms Hughes, though, insisted the move would bring savings “in excess of £100,000”. Cllr Nuttall’s proposal to back the petition and a new report was seconded by fellow Conservative Cllr Samantha Cotton.

But councillors on the committee voted against the motion, with nine members voting against and four in favour. Cllr Nuttall, Cllr Cotton, Cllr Sian Grady, and Cllr Bernice McLoughlin voted in favour of the petition being backed.

Cllr Carol Beard, Cllr David Carr, Cllr Simon Croft, Cllr Keith Eeles, Cllr Mandy Hawkins, Cllr Chris Hughes, Cllr Alan Hunter, Cllr Gail Jones, and Cllr Michael Smith voted against. Cllr Cathy Augustine and Cllr Ros Griffiths-Williams did not vote.

Reasons for backing

Llandudno councillor Mandy Hawkins said: “This is about securing our library service for future generations to come, making a more modern, vibrant, and inclusive library for all ages and disabilities.

“We do have issues with the library. I get it is a lovely building. Yes, it is great to have it on the high street. But unfortunately, we have so many issues with the library when the lift breaks down. Those with mobility issues cannot access the services for what they need it to be.”

She added: “So if we can have this library that we can sustain for years to come, I understand people get used to where things are; however, people do adapt. People will get used to the change.”

She added the new library at Venue Cymru would all be on a ground floor level and said the building had lifts.

Cllr Hawkins added that councillors had a duty to the “public purse” and to make the savings officers promised the move would bring.

In favour of move

Cllr Chris Hughes then spoke in favour of the move insisting Venue Cymru brought in “hundreds of millions of pounds in income a year”.

“It is vital we ensure Venue Cymru is as sustainable as possible,” he said.

Llandudno councillor Alan Davies wasn’t on the committee but said councillors should listen to residents. Cllr Davies said: “I would like to say on behalf of my residents even though I think it is a fantastic project, my residents are constantly saying to me, ‘we don’t want the library to move.’”

Cllr Davies then referenced the public consultation carried out before the cabinet’s decision to rubberstamp the plans last year. The consultation revealed overwhelming opposition to the plans, with 764 of 1,001 respondents feeling moving the library would make it harder to access.

Another 746 people said they would use the library less if it moved, with 633 respondents saying their spending on the high street would decrease.

Conwy County Council has said the Venue Cymru Futures project represents an “exciting investment” which will help Venue Cymru “thrive for the future”.

The plans also include improvements to the library, a new Culture Hub, and a new home for the Tourism Information Service. The library is due to move in spring 2027.

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