Commons warned over plan to end call-out pay for Coastguard volunteers

Emily Price

Concerns have been raised in the House of Commons about the removal of call‑out payments for HM Coastguard volunteers.

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts warned of the far-reaching consequences for coastal communities in Wales whilst speaking in Westminister on Thursday (June 11).

Mrs Saville Roberts raised the issue during Transport Questions in the wake of a Court of Appeal ruling that volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers could be classified as workers when carrying out paid duties.

The judgment prompted the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to adopt a revised volunteer model, ending hourly payments for call-outs.

Plaid Cymru wanted that the move could have wider consequences, placing additional pressure on other emergency services, including the police.

The changes are expected to impact around 3,000 volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers across the UK.

Wales is covered mainly by two Coastguard rescue service areas – area 13, south Wales to mid-Wales and area 14, north Wales to mid-Wales.

Gwynedd is home to a number of busy and highly relied upon coastguard stations including Aberdaron, Abersoch, Bangor, Barmouth, Criccieth, Llandwrog, Porthdinllaen, and Tywyn.

Challenging

The stations support communities along a vast and often challenging coastline and are made up of around 80 volunteers.

Mrs Saville Roberts, who has already tabled a series of Written Questions to the UK government, warned that the decision could have significant consequences for coastal communities across northwest Wales with the potential exodus of trained responders and difficulties in recruitment.

Reports suggest the changes have already prompted concern among volunteers, with warnings about potential difficulties in recruitment and retention, and the risk of fewer trained responders being available in emergencies.

Speaking in the House of Commons today (June 11), Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Coastguard volunteers in my constituency were told only last week that they are to lose their renumeration, and they are furious that their specialist skills and their dedication are now being undervalued.

“I heard the Minister say earlier on that he was prepared to meet colleagues from across the House of Commons.

“I hope that is extended to colleagues with all Coastguard stations, because the assessment of the risk to recruitment and retention, and also to the work of other emergency services such as the police needs to be very clearly understood.”

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Transport, Simon Lightwood, responded: “Well I thank the honourable lady for her question.

“It reflects the strength of feeling across the house, both for the support we have for our volunteers who man the Coast Guard, but also what work we need to do to make sure that the consequences of this judgement are fully understood and the volunteers get the support they need.

“I’d be very glad to meet with her. I should also note for members that the chief executive of the MCS will be doing a drop in with Members of Parliament and I will ensure that the details are shared with her.”

‘Complex’

Speaking after the session, Ms Saville Roberts said: “This decision stems from a complex legal ruling, but its real‑world consequences are deeply concerning.

“Coastguard volunteers were never doing this work for financial gain, but those modest payments helped make it possible for people to step away from their jobs and respond when required.

“In areas like Dwyfor Meirionnydd, we rely on local knowledge and rapid response along a vast and often hazardous coastline.

“Even a small reduction in volunteer availability could have serious implications for public safety.

“Volunteers already give up their time, often at great personal and professional cost, to protect others.’

“Stripping away financial recognition sends entirely the wrong message. At the very least, the UK government must listen to those on the front line.

“These volunteers are not asking for rewards, they are asking for fairness.”