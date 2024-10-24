Commonwealth heads ‘could agree plans to discuss slavery reparations’

As he travelled to the summit, Sir Keir insisted calls for reparations for slavery were not on his agenda.

“On the question of which way we’re facing I think we should be facing forward,” he told reporters.

“I’ve talked to a lot of our Commonwealth colleagues in the Commonwealth family and they’re facing real challenges on things like climate in the here and now.”

It is understood that reparations are not on the formal agenda for the summit, but there could be conversations on the wording for a communique through the event.

Earlier this week, Number 10 insisted that reparations are “not on the agenda” for the Samoan summit.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s attending this week’s summit to discuss shared challenges and opportunities faced by the Commonwealth including driving growth across our economies.”

Speaking to reporters as he travelled to the summit, Sir Keir said that other nations in the association were more interested in raising cash to tackle the impact of climate change.

“That’s where I’m going to put my focus rather than what will end up being very, very long endless discussions about reparations on the past,” he added.

The Prime Minister said there was “no question” that slavery was “abhorrent”, adding: “But I think from my point of view and taking the approach I’ve just taken, I’d rather roll up my sleeves and work with them on the current future-facing challenges than spend a lot of time on the past. That’s my focus.”