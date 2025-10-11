Communities asked to have their say on Welsh Government-owned wind farm

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

People can now have their say on plans for a new wind farm in the valleys with 18 turbines that could power 96,000 homes.

Carreg Wen wind farm is being planned in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) by the Welsh Government-owned renewable energy company Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru.

And the people of Aberdare, Maerdy, Cwmaman, and surrounding areas are being invited to attend consultation events.

The project would be located primarily on the Welsh Government-owned woodland estate of St Gwynno Forest around 2km south of Aberdare and north of Maerdy and Ferndale within RCT.

The early proposal consists of up to 18 turbines delivering up to 108 MW (MegaWatts) of electricity, which is enough to power 96,000 Welsh homes.

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru

The project is one of three wind schemes announced by Trydan in July 2025. Between them the three projects could generate enough clean energy to power around 25% of Welsh homes.

A digital modelling tool will be available for people to see how the proposed wind farm would look from local postcodes and different elevations and project team members will be on hand to chat to local residents and to hear their views.

The drop-in events will be held this month in: Cwmaman Primary school on Tuesday, October 21, from 3.15pm to 6.15pm, Ferndale Youth Club on Wednesday, October 22, from 2pm-7pm and the Sobell Leisure Centre in Aberdare on Saturday, October 25, from 9am-2pm.

Idea-sharing

Carreg Wen project manager Mark Roberts said: “This is a very good site for a wind farm with good wind resource and in an area that already supports wind energy with the adjacent operational Mynydd Bwlffa and Maerdy Wind Farms.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and about to meet people locally to share ideas on how we can make this the best possible project for Rhondda Cynon Taf and for Wales.”

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru says these proposals would make a “sizeable contribution” to the Welsh Government’s net zero and clean energy targets.

The Welsh Government’s current targets are for 100% of Wales’ electricity to come from renewable sources by 2035 and to be net zero by 2050.

For those unable to attend the in person events the online exhibition will be available to view from October 21.

The deadline for people to send their feedback to the first round of consultation is Tuesday, November 18.