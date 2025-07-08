Communities in Neath Port Talbot showing strength and solidarity through challenging times

A new Public Health Wales survey highlights that communities in Neath Port Talbot are rallying round to support each other in the context of the changes at TATA Steel.

The survey sought to understand health and well-being in the local population, people’s access to support and their views of the changes at TATA Steel. It was carried out early in 2025 among people aged 16 and over living in Neath Port Talbot who had a range of employment types, including being employed, unemployed, retired, or a student.

Nearly everyone surveyed agreed (63 per cent strongly agreed; 28 per cent agreed) that they can get the support they need from family and friends. The majority (83 per cent) felt that their social relationships (e.g. family and friends) had a positive impact on their health and well-being. Seventy-four per cent of people said their lives feel worthwhile, 72 per cent felt happy, and 67 per cent expressed satisfaction with life overall. All are key protective factors in community well-being and resilience.

Positive environments

Despite the largely positive environments reported, financial hardship was being experienced. Fifteen per cent reported having needed some form of financial support in the previous six months. Of those who needed it, financial support was predominantly provided by family and friends (60 per cent). These findings suggest that informal, community-based support plays a crucial role in helping people to cope financially.

Looking ahead, the survey found that 74 per cent of households are expecting to experience some form of financial pressure in the next six months, specifically with energy bills (56 per cent), food (44 per cent) and housing (26 per cent). Ensuring people know where to get information from about support that is available to them will be important. Currently 32 per cent reported that they know financial support is available to people in Neath Port Talbot. Moreover, awareness of support for problems with alcohol and drug use (42 per cent), and for mental health (49 per cent) were higher.

The most preferred channels for accessing information on support sources available to them included social media (57 per cent), websites (26 per cent) and email (24 per cent), highlighting the importance of digital tools in keeping communities informed.

Since 2024, changes at TATA Steel have affected over 2,000 of its employees, as well as indirectly impacting local families, communities and businesses. Eight per cent of people said they or someone in their household are personally affected by the changes at TATA Steel, and 44 per cent said they know someone (including themselves) who is affected by the changes.

When asked what type of impact they thought the changes at TATA Steel will have in their local area, more than half of respondents felt five out of the nine issues asked about would be negatively impacted: employment opportunities (89 per cent) people’s mental health (83 per cent), community spirit (73 per cent), housing market (58 per cent), and children and young people (58 per cent). Furthermore, the only factor more than half of respondents thought would be positively impacted was air quality (76 per cent), while the only factor most people thought would not be impacted was tourism (55 per cent).

For people to have good health, they need to positively experience key building blocks to health. When asked how much of an impact eight factors had been having on their health and well-being over the previous two weeks, people highlighted the following factors as having positively impacted them: the area they live in (68 per cent), housing security (65 per cent) and their ability to access support for health concerns (43 per cent). The factors reported most by respondents as having a negative impact were their ability to access support for health concerns (31 per cent), future job prospects (12 per cent), the area they are living in (12 percent) and housing security (9 per cent).

‘Resilience, solidarity and community spirit’

Prof Alisha Davies, Head of Research and Evaluation, at Public Health Wales, said: “While the survey highlights the pressures residents are facing, it also shows the resilience, solidarity and community spirit that helps shape Neath Port Talbot.

“This collective strength is vital in helping people cope with uncertainty and change. The findings highlight the importance of local support across employment, financial hardship but also mental health and relationships, across the whole community, not only those directly affected by recent changes. Such support will enable Neath Port Talbot to retain that strength and spirit through this transition phase and into the future.”

Marie Davies, Chair of the Community Relations and Wellbeing Workstream of the TATA Steel UK Transition Board and Executive Director of Planning and Partnerships at Swansea Bay University Health Board, said:“The results of this survey have helped us better understand how the changes at TATA Steel are affecting people here in Neath Port Talbot.

“While the resilience of communities provides support on an individual level locally, it is important that as a Health Board we also continue to offer support services. We do this alongside our partners as we work on the essential building blocks for health of those affected and the next generation, through education, employment, housing and leisure opportunities.”

Cllr Steve Hunt, Neath Port Talbot Council Leader, said: “Changes at Tata Steel UK have affected people far and wide, but this survey sets out well the particular local impact felt by communities in Neath Port Talbot.

“In response to these changes the TATA Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board was established, providing £100 million of funding to support workers, businesses, and affected communities.

“On behalf of the Transition Board, Neath Port Talbot Council is delivering targeted support to people and businesses both within Neath Port Talbot and further afield. For example, the £19.8 million Employment and Skills Fund set up by the Transition Board to help affected individuals secure future employment. The fund is part of a package of work to support people’s wellbeing, meet the challenges they are currently facing and to develop opportunities for the future.”

“I urge anyone affected to find out more at www.npt.gov.uk/TataTransition or to visit the drop-in venues in Aberavon Shopping Centre. The council and its partners have staff ready and waiting to support your next steps.”

This survey was developed in partnership with the Community Relations and Well-being Workstream of the TATA Steel UK Transition Board. As the data was collected during the early stages of the changes at TATA Steel, it is important to recognise that the full and long-term impacts on the community may not yet be known.

However, the data provides a helpful snapshot. Collective continued monitoring will be undertaken by partners to review how people are affected over time.

The survey’s findings can inform how local and national organisations work together, for example, health board, councils, third sector and governments, to support people with information and targeted inventions through this period of change and uncertainty in the area.

The survey report is available here.

