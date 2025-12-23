Community backs bold plan to save local library

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to residents for a potential £3.35 annual contribution to help support a town library has been overwhelmingly supported, councillors heard.

In a submitted question to Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnet, heard at the December meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, fellow Milford Haven councillor Cllr Alan Dennison asked: “I and many residents of Milford are deeply concerned about the drastic cut in funding for the Milford library, which has hindered its ability to function effectively, especially given its lack of a permanent location since its sale years ago.

“Many residents have voiced their dissatisfaction with the request for over £3 weekly contributions to keep the library operational for another year, particularly while we see ongoing financial support for Haverfordwest.

“As a councillor for Milford and responsible cabinet member, you are aware of the PCC’s plans for the Haverfordwest library.

“Are you not concerned, as your constituents are, about the insufficient investment in our town’s library, especially in light of the seemingly unlimited funds directed towards Haverfordwest and can you identify what plans are in place to support Milford library going forward?”

Cllr Sinnett responded by saying the county council was working in partnership with the town council and Milford Haven Port Authority to consider options to improve the financial sustainability of the library.

Milford Haven’s library has been based at the town’s Cedar Court for the past 16 years, with its lease running up to 2034, members heard.

He said the cost referred to were a town council survey of residents to see if they were willing to contribute, through the town council part of the overall council tax bill, towards the library, at a cost of £3.35 per year, with more than 89 per cent of responses favourable.

“This is a matter for the town council through their precepting process, we will respect their decision,” Cllr Sinnett said, adding the main financial contribution for that library, and others, still came from county.

He said Haverfordwest was “not immune” from any potential cuts and cost savings, but funding had been secured to address antisocial behaviour at that library.