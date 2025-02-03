Community celebrate a recently opened local warm room

A recently established warm room in a community-owned pub has been celebrated by the local community.

“Cwtsh Cynnes” at the Crymych Arms opened as a warm room before Christmas, and has “proved a success” amongst the community, according to the pub manager.

The Crymych Arms joins a number of warm spaces that have opened in Pembrokeshire – and across Wales – as part of the Welsh Government’s £1.5m investment.

Community social

“Cwtsh Cynnes” at the Crymych Arms offers a Wednesday afternoon warm space for local people to meet up, socialise and have a full cooked dinner for £5.00 ahead.

Staff, volunteers and committee members have celebrated the success of the Warm Room project, since it opened in December.

The manager of the community pub in Crymych, Darren George commented. “It is great that people in the community have a chance to use places supported by the Warm Room grant to have a few hours socialising on a Wednesday afternoon and an affordable cooked meal.”

Volunteers

The initiative is part of the Keep Warm Keep Well campaign in Wales – funded by the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council – that provides support to people who are struggling with fuel costs and other winter challenges.

The campaign is supported by the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) and Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Welsh Government have said that PAVS were “instrumental in channelling the funding for warm spaces and hosts a regular forum for those involved with community buildings, which is invaluable for sharing ideas and experience.”

The “Cwtch Cynnes” warm room relies on volunteers to support the community space.

‘Warm and inclusive’

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “Hubs are a great example of communities coming together to support one another during tough times. Volunteers are at the heart of these spaces, creating a warm and inclusive welcome for people in need.”

“Our investment in safe and warm hubs forms part of a wider package of support to help people through the cost-of-living challenges”, she added.

