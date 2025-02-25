Community centre awarded £385,000 by Wales’ largest windfarm operators

A community centre with an 80-year legacy supporting children and young people has been awarded £385,000 in funding by the operators of the largest windfarm in Wales.

Hirwaun YMCA, in Aberdare, received the grant from the Pen y Cymoedd Community Fund with the capital to be used to transform its main hall into a modern, flexible use space with high-end audio equipment, and a climbing wall.

The Pen y Cymoedd Community Fund provides support for transformative projects across the upper Neath, Afan, Rhondda, and Cynon valleys. The fund has a guaranteed annual income of £1.8 million until 2043. The fund’s income is index linked, meaning it is tied to inflation, and amounted to £2.4 million in 2024.

Hirwaun YMCA’s grant will support the organisation in the final stage of its capital development, creating a main hall with facilities for performance art, theatre, sports, and other community events. A full-time development officer role will also be fully funded for three years to enable the centre to realise its full potential.

“Something special”

The YMCA opened in Hirwaun in the 1940s, providing a space for young men to socialise, learn, and share hobbies.

Today, the YMCA continues to support young people from all backgrounds to build healthy, happy, fulfilled, and purposeful futures.

Kate Breeze, Chief Executive of Pen y Cymoedd Wind farm Community Fund said: “From the moment we met Neil and the team, we knew they were onto something special.

“Their true passion for empowering local people comes through in everything they do, and we are so pleased to be a part of helping them achieve their potential.

“It is our ambition as a fund to create long-lasting transformational change across the wind farm’s area of benefit, and it is projects like this that answer that ambition in droves.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue supporting Neil and his team over the coming years and making the most of their café for our own meetings and events!”

Regeneration

Neil Reed, Chief Executive of Hirwaun YMCA said: “Having been a part of this team for 20 years, I am passionate about continuing to build on what we do with our community and ensuring this building is here for generations to come.

“With the grant from Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund, we’re not only able to regenerate a huge part of our building, but we’re also going to be employing a local person to help us grow further.”

Neil added: “Every day I see the building used for something new or have someone wanting to do something here.

“I can’t wait to see how the new theatre and climbing wall are used by the local community and beyond.

“We’d say to anyone wanting to do something in Hirwaun, get in touch and let’s see what the buildings new lease of life can do for you!”

Berry Jordan, Business and Community Investment Advisor for Vattenfall UK, who finance the community fund through their ownership of the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm said: “We’re passionate about the future generations of Wales – and the world -a nd live this through our ambition to be fossil free.

“We’re proud to be able to support passionate organisations like Hirwaun YMCA through the Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund; organisations with shared values and ambitions when it comes to sustainability, skills development, and making a difference.”

Berry continued: “As the operators of the biggest windfarm in England and Wales, and therefore the biggest community fund, it is exactly this transformational change that we love to witness being enacted in the communities within the area of benefit.

“We’re excited for what the future brings for the valleys as a result of incredible people like Neil and the team.”

