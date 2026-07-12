Community centre redevelopment approved after campaigners’ concerns addressed

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to redevelop a community resource centre to provide both adult social care services and a community hub have been given a green light.

After fears were raised by some councillors that the two-phase plan might see Acton Community Resource Centre’s updates never delivered, Wrexham Council Leader Cllr Mark Pritchard gave a firm, on-the-record assurance that the whole project would go ahead.

“There’s a commitment to me, absolutely 100%,” he told Wrexham County Borough Council’s Executive Board this week. “We will build the extension.”

The extension he is referring to is what will become the community hub, with its own dedicated entrance.

Currently Acton Community Resource Centre operates as a community centre for all – but in April plans to repurpose the building to provide adult day services for people with complex physical and learning difficulties were announced without consultation.

The centre would see users of the Cunliffe Centre transferred to Acton before the Cunliffe was demolished to make way for 58 council-owned houses.

This caused panic among Acton Community Resource Centre users and local councillors – who had no prior warning of the plans.

Following a public backlash Wrexham County Borough Council listened to concerns and the Executive Board has now approved a roadmap to an alternative solution.

There will be a two-phase approach, with the day service element – which already has £1 million of funding secured – going ahead first.

At the same time the authority will explore funding options to deliver phase two – an extension to the existing Resource Centre to provide a community space.

“What’s in the past, we have to leave in the past,” said Cllr Pritchard. “This is an opportunity to have a fantastic 21st century facility for the people that we provide for.”

Cllr Corin Jarvis, who represents Acton and Maesydre and has been one of the leading voices for her community, welcomed the announcement.

“I am very pleased to support the principle of what’s now being proposed,” she said. “Retaining the community use alongside a modern improved adult social daycare service is the right approach.

“It could significantly improve the support available to adults with care needs while protecting valuable community provisions for local families and for the residents years to come.

“I am disappointed that it obviously took such a determined campaign for us to arrive here, but the revised proposals are a considerable improvement.

“This project really does have the opportunity to become something genuinely special – a flagship example of how adult social care and community provision can successfully operate side by side.”

Cllr Andy Gallanders, whose Rhosnesni ward is also served by the Resource Centre and who also led opposition to the original plans, praised the improved communication between the council and the community.

“I just want to put on record the improved relationship between communication with local members, officers and groups which has led to a really interesting co-location option,” he said.

“The community of Acton fully looks forward to welcoming all members of the community for this fantastic community asset.”