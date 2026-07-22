Community champions who rescued pub from closure say the impact of a proposed energy park would be ‘catastrophic’

Martin Shipton

The directors of a community-owned pub have claimed that plans to build an energy park nearby would have a “catastrophic” impact on their business and local tourism.

When the Seven Stars at Aberedw, near Builth Wells in Powys, closed down in 2018, members of the local community took part in fund-raising efforts, bought the pub and reopened it the following year.

In a letter to Plaid Cymru MS Llyr Gruffydd, the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, members of the cooperative that owns the Seven Stars, said: “We are writing to you as the directors of the community owned Seven Stars Inn at Aberedw, the sole remaining non-farn business in Aberedw, which employs 17 people, has revenues of over £300,000 per annum and depends for a high proportion of its revenues and for all of its long-term viability on attracting tourists.

“As directors, we are deeply concerned about the proposed Aberedw Energy Park which seems to be coming closer based on the related Nant Mithil Energy Park, and the impact on our business, whieh we fear will be catastrophic during the long construction period and very damaging longer term, and we ask that you carefully consider the wider economic consequences these developments would have not just for us, but for Powys as a whole, particularly its hospitality and tourism sector.

“Powys has built its reputation on its outstanding natural landscapes and unspoilt countryside. These qualities attract visitors from across Wales, the UK and beyond, providing the foundation for countless local businesses including hotels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation, pubs, restaurants, caf6s, campsites, activity providers, and independent retailers.

“Tourism is not a peripheral industry in Powys – it is a vital contributor to the local economy and supports thousands of livelihoods. The proposed scale of the Nant Mithil and Aberedw Energy Park developments, with turbines reaching around 220 metres in height, would fundamentally alter the character of the Radnor Forest, the Edw Valley and the surrounding landscape.

“While we agree that renewable energy has an important role in addressing climate change, it should not come at the expense of another sustainable industry that depends entirely on the quality of our environment.

“Visitors choose Powys because it offers a sense of escape from industrial development. They come to enjoy panoramic views, peaceful walking routes, cycling, wildlife, heritage, and the distinctive rural character of the county. Introducing a large-scale industrial wind energy development into this landscape risks undermining the very reasons people choose to visit. “Even a modest reduction in visitor numbers could have significant consequences for local businesses such as ours that are already operating on tight margins and facing rising costs. Unlike the temporary employment associated with construction, the hospitality sector provides long-term employment opportunities throughout the county, supporting families and communities year after year.

“Once visitor confidence is lost and businesses begin to struggle, rebuilding that reputation could take many years, if it is possible at all.

“We respectfully ask that you advocate for a balanced approach to Wales’ renewable energy positions – one that protects both the environment and the rural economy. Investment in clean energy is essential, but developments should be located where they minimise harrn to communities, landscapes, and established industries such as tourism and hospitality.

“We urge you to oppose the Nant Mithil and Aberedw proposals unless they can be clearly demonstrated not to cause lasting damage to Powys’ visitor economy and the many businesses and jobs that depend upon it.

“Thank you for taking the time to consider our concerns. We hope you will represent the interests of the communities and businesses whose future depends upon preserving the unique qualities that make Powys such a special place.”

The letter was signed by board chair Peter Batten and fellow directors Julian Davies, Mark Shuttleworth, Tony Nicholson and Terry Davies.

18 wind turbines

A description of the project on the website of Bute Energy, the developer, states: “The proposed development includes 18 wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200m, turbine foundations, crane hardstanding and laydown / storage areas. Habitat management areas to deliver net benefit for biodiversity will be delivered as a part of the proposal.

“The site will have access tracks, an electrical substation, and temporary construction storage compounds.

“The project is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS). This means that developers must apply to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) and decisions are made by Welsh Ministers.

“We’re committed to ensuring that Aberedw Energy Park not only benefits the environment but also the local community. A Community Benefit Fund will invest over £900,000 each year into local projects, groups and initiatives through the park’s 40 year operational life – creating long-term value for everyone involved.

“The investment will be linked to the Consumer Price Index to allow for economic inflation and will be fully supported by our dedicated Community Investment Team.”

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