Community concerned over lack of alternative plan for resource centre

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Campaigners trying to save a resource centre from being closed off to the community have welcomed the council’s plans to consult on a new scheme.

But they have voiced concerns over the lack of a visible plan for Acton Resource Centre and a clear timetable, having not originally been consulted over the proposals.

Wrexham County Borough Council has confirmed it will review plans to close Acton Resource Centre to the community and use it to relocate the Cunliffe Centre’s adult social care day services.

It has also said it will look at plans to invest in extending the centre to serve a dual-purpose as both a day facility and a community centre. That suggestion came out of a bruising meeting of the authority’s Safeguarding, Communities and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee last week where officers were accused of ‘misleading’ the council over the proposals.

Supporters of the resource centre welcomed the news but said they remained concerned as community groups – originally given notice to leave the centre by June – had only had their notice period extended to August and there were no firm alternative plans to consider.

“We would welcome an investment to extend Acton Resource Centre, that would be amazing,” said Plaid Cymru group leader and Rhosnesni Cllr Andy Gallanders, one of the coalition of local councillors against the plans.

“But there’s nothing to consult on right now. We’ve not seen a proposed plan and we don’t really have a timescale.

“Community groups have only ben given a two-month extension so does that mean the consultation will be 28 days, two months?

“Officers have overstepped the mark. Then original decision was unlawful and this is an attempt to rectify that. But it must be done properly, in proper consultation with the community.

“Two years ago when they started considering this without telling us, if they had engaged then we could have helped them find a solution that works for everyone.

“The Cunliffe Centre needs a new facility because it’s been let down for years by Wrexham Council not investing in the building. That site is going to be social housing – that’s fantastic, brilliant, we need that.

“But the authority keeps forgetting the Acton element of the whole thing.

“We’re fighting for our residents. For example, there’s a youth centre which pulls in 30, 40 kids every Wednesday. Those kids get fed. There are reports from the community council where children are turning up and haven’t had a single meal the whole day.

“The youth workers are going out and buying bread to make them toast. That’s how important this centre is. But on paper, it’s just a new building that they can take over and deal with.

“We support this new consultation but it has to be open and inclusive, not rushed for convenience.”

Wrexham Council Leader Cllr Mark Pritchard said: “Finding a new and suitable venue for our day service remains a priority. The Cunliffe Centre has seen better days and we need an improved facility to support people with complex needs.”

“One of the possibilities we want to explore is the option to extend the building to create more space – making the facility available for community use alongside the day service.

“Extending the building would obviously cost money, but we will work tirelessly to find that funding if the idea is viable. I’d like to thank everyone who’s provided feedback so far – their views are important and as a council we do listen and we’re not afraid to look at things again.

“We want a solution that can meet the needs of the users of Acton Resource Centre and provide modern adult day services – creating a sustainable long-term future for this community asset.”