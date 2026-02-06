Community could seize ‘fantastic’ chance to be UK’s first Town of Culture

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A town in southeast Wales could become the UK’s first Town of Culture, in a celebration of its rich history, independent businesses and strong community spirit.

Newport City Council is considering a bid for Caerleon in the 2028 competition – a new UK Government project built on the success of the City of Culture scheme.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to put Caerleon in the national spotlight,” said Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten, the council’s cabinet member for culture.

The winning town will receive £3 million from the UK government to deliver a year-long programme of cultural events.

The council describes Caerleon as a “nationally significant historic town, with a clear and distinctive identity” rooted in its Roman past.

A partnership between the council, Cadw and Amgueddfa Cymru (Museum Wales) was launched in 2024 aimed at maximising the potential of those historical links and bringing more visitors to the town.

According to a new report, a Town of Culture 2028 bid “would build on and complement the work being undertaken by this established partnership”.

Caerleon ward councillors Stephen Cocks and Jason Hughes have both welcomed the proposal to submit a Town of Culture bid.

“Caerleon is a site of enormous heritage and cultural interest which is greatly underdeveloped,” said Cllr Cocks. “In addition to the better known aspects of Caerleon’s cultural and heritage offer – such as the Roman remains, an Arthurian connection and an annual arts festival – there is a great depth to heritage and culture in Caerleon.”

Cllr Hughes said the proposed bid “acknowledges the great work done by so many community groups in our town”, from the arts to the care sector.

“This will be an exciting journey for Caerleon and has significant opportunities to elevate the town’s prominence in Wales and beyond,” he added.

City council cabinet members are expected to back a bid – or expression of interest – at a meeting on February 11.

Ahead of that meeting, Cllr Stowell-Corten said a bid would “align” with the council’s culture strategy for Newport, which “is all about celebrating and championing our unique cultural offer”.

“We know that Caerleon has the perfect mix of history, culture and community that would make it an excellent choice to be the UK’s first-ever Town of Culture,” she added. “I’m looking forward to discussing this with cabinet colleagues next week, and hopefully taking the bid forward.”

If approved, the council will have until March 31 to submit its bid to the UK Government.