Community council’s decision to scrap use of Welsh is ‘blow to the language’

Martin Shipton

The decision of a community council in a Welsh speaking area to hold meetings only in English has raised concerns among supporters of the Welsh language.

It has emerged that at the annual general meeting of Llanpumsaint Community Council in Carmarthenshire in May, councillors decided to cancel the simultaneous translation service at meetings.

The council minute reads: “Members of the public are welcome to come and listen to the meeting, but space will be limited. Usually, the meetings are held in both Welsh and English but as the council will have only one Welsh speaker now, it was agreed to suspend the translation services for the time being. This will be reviewed at the November meeting.”

Translation services

Since reading about the decision, local resident Phil Jones has written to Deryck Evans, the audit manager of Audit Wales stating: “The final nail has been hammered into the coffin of Welsh language democracy at community level in Llanpumsaint. Having just received the most recent edition of Llais y Llan/Village Voice, this is what was included by the Community Council: ‘…..Also, apart from County Councillor Davies, there will only be one Welsh speaker remaining on the Community Council. It was therefore agreed at the last meeting that the translation services would be suspended for the time being. Future meetings will be conducted in English until more Welsh speakers join the Council…..’

“There haven’t been Welsh Minutes available for years and now this.

“Does Audit Wales have a Welsh language policy? It would appear not. You are not a subcontracted auditor working on secondment to Wales Audit Office but an auditor who has served over two decades of time in Audit Wales and should know of various policies, strategies and initiatives proposed by the Senedd to safeguard and grow the Welsh language.

“Since 2006, and culminating in the 2017 release of Cymraeg 2050 – A million Welsh speakers by 2050, there have been numerous pieces of legislation introduced to safeguard the ancient Celtic tongue. You have no appreciation of the Welsh language as someone who is not a speaker of it and attempts to abide by the letter of the law and produce documents bilingually, even if it means using inferior AI methods to translate letters. This travesty of a community losing its Welsh council is due to Audit Wales not having a Welsh language policy.

“This significant weakness within the auditing process points to directors not doing what they are supposed to, which is to continually update policies and protocols as and when new legislation is introduced … Their negligence in positively influencing auditing protocols to protect the Welsh language has led to the demise of Welsh as the language of Llanpumsaint Community Council.

“Further evidence of Audit Wales lack of a Welsh language policy is illustrated by correspondence received by Samuel Kurtz MS from the Auditor General, Adrian Crompton, dated 31.10.2023: ‘When allocating audit work, insofar as is operationally possible, we allocate audits where Welsh is the first language to our Welsh speaking auditors. On occasions this may not be possible due to the need to manage workloads and to issues arising at audits. If there are particular issues arising at audit, for example, we may need to allocate the work to more experienced staff who may not be Welsh speakers.’

“That is not a policy but an ‘ad-hoc, if it suits us’ policy. There is no respect for the Welsh language within what should be Audit Wales. Remember including this paragraph in the October 2021 section 22 Report? ‘Point 57 – …. To do so would not just be contrary to law but would also mean that local taxpayers in substantially Welsh speaking areas (who will tend to be Welsh speakers) must accept inferior financial management and accountability.’

“And now the community has accounting processes that are Audit Wales compliant … but no Welsh language.”

Welsh Language Commissioner

A spokesperson for Audit Wales said: “Matters relating to how the council functions bilingually would be a matter for the Welsh Language Commissioner.”

Under the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011, community councils are not subject to Welsh Language Standards regulated by the Welsh Language Commissioner so far as their internal workings are concerned.

Responding to the decision of the community council to cease translation facilities, Siân Howys, deputy chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, responsible for overseeing campaigns, said: “This is another example of the need to regulate and place expectations on more bodies to provide services and work through the Welsh language. Town and community councils are an important part of our communities and are responsible for a wide range of services that people come into contact with every day.

“Welsh Language Standards need to be imposed on community councils and on Audit Wales, the statutory auditor of public bodies, as soon as possible. This could be done immediately and all parties standing in the Senedd election should commit to setting Standards in every possible domain if they are elected next May.”

A Carmarthenshire political source said: “There’s a trend in some Welsh-speaking areas for incomers from England or non-Welsh speakers to take charge of the lowest rungs of local government.”

