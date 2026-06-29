Community group hopes to raise funds to purchase local woodland

Nation.Cymru staff

A community group is appealing for public support to help buy a woodland area that has been put up for sale.

Tir Pontypridd Cymdeithas Cyfyngedig is a Community Benefit Society set up by residents to raise funds to purchase land in and around Pontypridd, for the benefit of the community, wellbeing and nature.

The organisation say local wellbeing and nature have been placed “under huge strain”, and decisions that have contributed to this, such as land management, are often made “far beyond the places we call home”.

Tir Pontypridd explained that to give communities more control over these decisions is ownership over “the land on which they stand”, and aim to make Pontypridd the first town in Cymru to own its own future.

The organisation was made aware that approximately 8 acres of ancient, predominantly broadleaf, woodland in Treforest, Pontypridd had been listed for sale for offers over £20,000.

The informal tender deadline is midday on Tuesday 14 July, giving the small community organisation only a few weeks to respond.

The organisation’s Directors visited the site and were guided by a local resident who knew the area. Discussions were then undertaken with residents about how Tir Pontypridd and the community might work together to secure the ancient woodland.

As a result, the Tir Pontypridd’s Directors decided to launch a crowd-funder which aims to raise £40,000 – £50,000 to cover purchase costs and legal fees, install legally required fencing, carry out maintenance, improve community access, and set-aside funds for the long-term liabilities that come with land ownership.

The Tir Pontypridd Crowdfunder is available here. Anyone who would prefer to make a direct donation to support the purchase and care of this ancient woodland is asked to email [email protected]

The organisation will also be hosting a Community Conversation at Treforest Community Centre at 7pm on Wednesday, 1 July, where residents and potential supporters can ask questions and find out more.