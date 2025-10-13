Community groups and volunteers celebrated at 2025 Welsh Charity Awards

Charities, community groups, not-for-profits and volunteers will be honoured this week at the 2025 Welsh Charity Awards.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday 16 October at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, hosted by BBC television news presenter Jennifer Jones.

Five outstanding organisations from across Wales have been shortlisted for Organisation of the Year, the most prestigious category at the awards: Megan’s Starr from Milford Haven, ScoutsCymru, Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) North Wales, Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale, and Kidney Wales.

Positive difference

The Welsh Charity Awards is the only dedicated awards ceremony to celebrate the entire voluntary sector in Wales, championing the positive difference made by organisations across the country.

Megan’s Starr Foundation has been shortlisted for transforming family grief into exemplary organisational leadership.

Founded by 2023 Volunteer of the Year winner, Nicola Harteveld, after 14-year-old Megan died by suicide, this grassroots Pembrokeshire charity has demonstrated exceptional governance through trustee expertise. The charity has provided 2,000+ counselling hours, seven jobs for young people in the local area, 25,000+ volunteer hours, and 5,000+ meals.

Twice nominated this year, including for Most Influential Small Organisation, founder Nicola Harteveld said: “These nominations are more than recognition: they’re a beacon of hope. Megan’s Starr Foundation was built from heartbreak, but it has become a lifeline for so many young people who feel forgotten. Against all odds, we’ve created a model of resilience, love and opportunity — fuelled by passion, not profit.

“To be seen in this way tells every young person we support that they matter, and that change is possible, even from the darkest places. It’s a moment of pride, not just for us, but for every voice we’ve helped to find strength.”

Modern leadership

ScoutsCymru has been nominated for its modern leadership where half of trustee positions are reserved for 18- to 24-year-olds working as equals to senior leaders.

The organisation supports 14,500 young people with the help of 4,600+ volunteers, and has led the UK’s most extensive youth-led research involving over 500 young people, and successfully campaigned for changes to the Visitor Levy Bill proposals, protecting affordable experiences for under-18s.

Kerrie Gemmill, Chief Executive of ScoutsCymru, said: “It is a huge honour for our volunteers who give their time every week to nearly 14,500 young people across Wales so they can find friendship, adventure and skills for life. This recognition shines a light on our volunteers, our staff team and supporters in communities across Wales who make Scouting possible.”

DASU (Domestic Abuse Safety Unit) North Wales has supported domestic abuse survivors for 35 years, and now runs the entire IDVA (Independent Domestic Violence Advocate) service across all six north Wales counties.

This phenomenal organisation supports over 6,500 survivors annually, and with 54 emergency accommodation spaces and six therapeutic group programmes, it uses a collaborative whole-system approach to protect families and save lives.

On receiving the nomination, DASU’s Rhian Lewis said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been shortlisted for Organisation of the Year. This recognition is a huge honour for DASU and a real testament to the dedication and compassion of our staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly every day to support those affected by domestic abuse. Our very own superheroes.”

Wellbeing

Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale is an organisation that has supported vulnerable and isolated older people with the help of 23 staff and 180+ volunteers.

Altogether they’ve delivered 18,000+ hours across 5,000+ referrals, and secured £1.87 million in benefits for 950 clients. This work has provided 3,200 nail cutting appointments and 4,000+ wellbeing visits, while also achieving 95% reduced loneliness among befriending clients.

Leonard, who’s 99-years-old, talks about his visits from Nikki, who volunteers with Age Connects Cardiff and the Vale: “For a few years now, Nikki has helped me. She goes to the post office, gets shopping in. It’s a big help. I would miss her if she didn’t come. I am here on my own and I don’t see anybody. Even the phone doesn’t go. I feel lonely.

“If I see Nikki, it picks me up. It makes me feel better and happy.”

Kidney Wales, which has picked up its second nomination in two years, has made a deep and lasting difference across Wales, increasing its direct spend by 46% to £316,597.

The charity has provided almost £60,000 in financial assistance to 287 patients, invested £80,000 in research and medical equipment, and grown its ambassador programme to 14 volunteers. It has supported over 200+ people, and delivered a successful awareness campaign with partner the Cardiff Devils.

On learning of Kidney Wales’ second nomination, Managing Director Ross Evans said: “It’s a profound honour. This nomination for Organisation of the Year is for the entire Kidney Wales collective, our team of staff, trustees, supporters, and ambassadors, who have continually helped us to look inward, challenge ourselves to improve and deepen our support for the kidney community.

“It recognises the dedication, passion, and drive each person brings to making a difference across Wales. I am so proud and privileged to be part of Kidney Wales, and I hope this recognition also helps to bring greater awareness for kidney disease, a serious health condition often overlooked.”

Thank you

Speaking ahead of this year’s ceremony at Principality Stadium, WCVA’s Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: “The Welsh Charity Awards isn’t just a celebration, it’s an enormous thank you to the people and organisations who do great things in our communities. These are the people holding our nation together, with kindness, volunteering, inclusion and unwavering helpfulness.

“Times are tough at the moment, especially for charities and community groups. Our finalists are just a few of the thousands of people bringing hope among the chaos. They rise to challenges, make things work even when it feels impossible and they do it with no thought of reward.

“Let’s shine a light on what this means and give a proper da iawn!”

The Welsh Charity Awards celebrate just some of the amazing stories of the difference made by charities and volunteers across Wales. For the full list of finalists, visit the Welsh Charity Awards website.