Community hospital facing closure

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A community hospital is facing potential closure as part of wider plans to develop a new health and well-being centre.

The announcement was made as part of an update from Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board this month, about proposals which were set to deliver a wide range of services at a redeveloped Maesteg Community Hospital.

New facility

However, despite expected Welsh Government funding of £20-25 million and a targeted overall budget of £30 million, it was revealed that this would no longer be enough to cover the costs of redeveloping the existing site – with plans now focusing on the creation a new facility elsewhere.

A newsletter published by the health board recently said: “Unfortunately, the current situation is that the available budget does not cover the necessary redevelopment of the existing Maesteg Community Hospital site, which requires many millions of pounds more than we anticipated to return it to a building that is capable of delivering the modern, accessible and safe healthcare services that the community tell us they want.

“In short, the overall redevelopment costs of Maesteg Community Hospital are currently 60% over the funding we anticipate.

“If we were to reduce redevelopment costs in line with the likely available funding, it would not be possible to provide the quality and type of services that the community want or need.

“As such, and as a necessary part of our business case process to demonstrate that we are delivering quality and accessible services, we needed to look at alternatives.

“Through engagement with Bridgend County Borough Council, we have identified another site within the Llynfi Valley that could potentially meet the health and well-being needs of the community.”

This new facility could potentially be developed on land close to Ewenny Road, Maesteg, which is located near to Maesteg town centre and the Ewenny Road Railway Station.

Feasibility report

Workers at Kier Construction are currently assessing the viability of this site, with a feasibility report expected to be brought forward towards the end of May, 2025.

They added that if the new site was deliverable within the “expected available funding” currrent services at Maesteg Community Hospital would remain open until the new health and well-being centre was finished to make sure there was no disruption.

The health board has also acknowledged the community’s connection to Maesteg Hospital and its founders, and said whatever the decision was they would work to “preserve the history of this important building”.

However, it was stressed that no decision had yet been taken over these proposals, with a programme of public engagement expected as more details come to light.

