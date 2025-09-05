Community hub in former police station approved

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A community hub built in a repurposed police station and heralded as a ‘fabulous’ facility has been granted approval.

The Homestead in Gresford is a community hub created by Rachel Lloyd and Kim Jones.

After they took over the vacant Gresford police station last year they secured approval to open a children’s nursery on the site.

But the facility quickly evolved into a community hub, offering education courses, a cafe, space for hire, play space for children and somewhere for people to gather.

Changing the use required a new planning approval from Wrexham County Borough Council however and on Monday night councillors on the planning committee ruled in favour of the scheme.

Opposition

There was some opposition to the plan. Resident Huw Ogwen Griffiths spoke out on behalf of the residents of neighbouring Annefield Park.

“The opening times of the hub are stated as 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am-2pm Saturday,” he said. “Yet there have been events on a Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

“Could an embargo or ban be placed on Saturday and Sunday opening to give at least two days of peace?

“Whilst outside in the garden we are subjected to conversations between adults which most would consider to be sensitive and private. Another area of concern is a shortfall in on-site parking which results in parking on nearby streets. Where is the traffic management plan?

“Inconsiderate parking makes it virtually impossible for emergency vehicles to get through.

“Regarding comments that the noise would be no different at the site – it most certainly is. In the first six months it did not operate as a nursery and no children attended, so there is no comparison between the two business models to measure the noise generated.”

Mr Griffiths’ position was supported by Gresford East/West councillor and Wrexham deputy mayor Cllr Jeremy Kent who said: “This site was only granted planning approval as a nursery based on very clear assurances that traffic and parking would be limited and managed so as not to cause disruption to local residents.

“Since then the site has been operating as a community facility and the reality is clear. This has led to significant parking pressures on the surrounding streets and increased traffic on roads never designed for this level of demand.”

Car parking

The issue of car parking provision was dismissed by planning officers as the site offers the maximum required number of spaces for a development of its size.

In general there was strong support from members of the planning committee for the Homestead however.

Marford and Hosely Cllr Beryl Bainbridge said: “The hub is a fabulous addition to the village. I understand the concerns on the parking but I do believe it can be sorted out. There are talks with people in the village about more parking.

“The difference between this and the hub in Rossett is in Rossett there are no houses backing onto the hub. However, having lived at the back of a secondary school I do honestly wonder if the the noise is that bad.

“People come and they don’t go home, they stay with their children, they play in the garden. I feel it’s taken the place of when we used to go to the clinic with our babies and ask for support.

“It is giving young people and pensioners support when they go and have a coffee.”

Hermitage Cllr Graham Rogers agreed.

“I support this application because I feel it is beneficial to the people of Gresford and to the community as a whole,” he said.

“The only concern I’ve got is the position of having no disability parking facilities.”

The site currently has no disabled spaces as the former police station did not have any, and the car park area was already approved when Homestead took over the building.

But councillors agreed that disabled provision was needed and approved the scheme on the basis that a disabled car parking space was created.