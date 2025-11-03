‘Community in mourning’ after baby dies in dog attack

Emergency services were called to an address in Crossway, Rogiet, at 6pm on Sunday following a report of a dog attack.

A community has been left “in shock” after a baby was killed by a dog in Wales.

A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peter Strong, Monmouthshire county councillor for the Rogiet ward, described the incident as “unbelievably awful”.

He said: “I think the community is very much in mourning, there’s a profound sense of shock.

“(People are) really stunned, I think.

“Clearly, our thoughts are with the family, to lose a baby in these circumstances, a thing of deep joy and love, to have that taken away from you… It’s unbelievably awful.

“I’d like to appeal to the community to remain calm and give the police a chance to do their work and to give the family the chance to grieve in peace.”

Katherine Close, trustee of the Rogiet Community Junction cafe, said: “The community is in shock, you never expect it.

“It’s not often that we see a lot of emergency vehicles around, so when it does happen you know something serious has happened.

“We’re just waiting to hear… And then it’s picking up from there, supporting family, supporting neighbours, supporting our community.

“We’ve had a lot of mums and babies come through the cafe over the years… It’s just heartbreaking.”

Awful

Craig Owen, who lives in a neighbouring property, said: “We don’t really see [the family] much to be honest, they were just renovating for a time.

“It’s just awful.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s really sad, it’s emotional.

“I’ve got a baby myself … I feel for the parents.”

Another neighbour said: “It’s just shocking.”

Rose Baxter-Jones, who lives locally, said: “We’re a really tiny village and a really tight-knit community.

“I think we all really feel it deeply, I know we’re all feeling absolutely devastated and really grieving with the family.

“I’m sending them so much love and all of our sympathies at this just horrendous, horrendous time.

“I think this will be one of those things that the community feels for a very long time, and the impact will ripple for a long time.”

Horror

Jane Waters-Davies added: “You kind of play it through your head, the horror of that scenario.

“It’s so tragic and what that poor family must be going through is just horrendous.

“So many families have pets, you trust them because you know them, you always think it’s never going to happen.”

Catherine Fookes, MP for Monmouthshire, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic dog attack that occurred in Rogiet yesterday evening.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the nine-month-old child who lost their life.

“I have spoken to Gwent Police, who are carrying out a full investigation into the incident.

“I also want to thank the emergency services for their swift response.

“I know that the close-knit Rogiet community, and all of us across Monmouthshire, will pull together at this most difficult time.”

Investigations are ongoing to establish the breed of the dog, police have said.

Locals said fireworks had been set off in the area on Sunday night, leading some to speculate the loud bangs may have spooked the animal.