Community joins forces for river clean-up

Nation.Cymru Staff

Volunteers have waded into a south Wales river to remove tyres, rusting car parts and other rubbish as part of a project to restore the waterway and protect local wildlife.

Blaenau Gwent Council, Groundwork Wales and Gwent Wildlife Trust joined forces with locals for the successful river clean-up and biodiversity project at Bedwellty Pits, Tredegar.

The day brought together Groundwork Wales officers, the council’s Local Environmental Quality Officer and ten volunteers, working to improve their local environment and helping to protect one of the borough’s valuable natural spaces.

The council is working with communities through the Blaenau Gwent Deal, an initiative aimed at building a better, more resilient and fairer borough while recognising and supporting the role of volunteers.

Volunteers were provided with guidance and equipped with sun hats, sun cream, litter pickers, gloves, bags and waders; they split into groups to carry out litter-picking activities or take part in river sampling and biodiversity surveys.

They worked together to clear the river of rubbish, tyres and rusting car parts which had contaminated the water, and tried Himalayan Balsam bashing to tackle the invasive non-native plant.

The project forms part of Groundwork Wales’ wider Healthy Rivers Programme, which aims to improve river health, enhance biodiversity and engage communities in the protection of local waterways.

Councillor Tommy Smith, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Environment said: “This is a brilliant example of partnership working, and through our Blaenau Gwent Deal we are working differently with our communities to tackle local issues and challenges. Thank you to everyone who took part – you’ve helped to make a real difference.”

Jack Harrison, Healthy Rivers Officer at Groundwork Wales, said: “Our wider programme has the intention of improving river health, but in terms of our work today we are focusing on three key areas.

“We are removing the invasive species Himalayan balsam from this stretch of river, clearing waste from the riverbed and surrounding area, and surveying a variety of invertebrates, insects and bugs to establish the biodiversity present.

“The balsam has negative effects on biodiversity because it grows rapidly and reaches a height that allows it to outcompete many native plant species. It contributes very little to the wider ecosystem as very few animals feed on it, meaning it provides limited food sources for local wildlife.

“The plant is also shallow-rooted and dies back each winter. Where it has displaced native vegetation, riverbanks can be left exposed and vulnerable to erosion, which can contribute to increased flood risk downstream. By removing the balsam, we’re helping to protect local ecosystems, restore native habitats and potentially help protect people’s homes from future flood risks.

“Alongside this, we removed waste from the river and surrounding environment. Some of the items found on site, including discarded tyres, can release microplastics and pollutants into the environment, which can negatively affect fish, insects and other wildlife. By removing these hazards, we’re helping to create a healthier river environment.”

Groundwork Wales worked closely with the council to identify the site and coordinate the event, while the council provided support for the collection, transportation and disposal of waste removed during the clean-up.

Among those taking part were local residents Diane and Mike Turner, who became council litter champions last year.

Diane said: “This is our first time volunteering with Groundwork Wales. Mike and I became litter champions last summer after seeing other people getting involved and deciding we’d like to do our bit too. Today Mike is helping with the river sampling, while I’m helping to clean up the surrounding riverbank.”

Kathryn Learwood, litter champion, said: “I regularly take part in litter picks in this area and run a Facebook group called Keeping Tredegar Tidy, where local litter champions come together to help care for our community.

“This is a stunning area with incredible natural beauty, but sadly it can become heavily littered, particularly during the summer months. Waste from picnics and barbecues is often left behind, while winter flooding washes rubbish downstream from the town.

“We find everything from car parts and children’s toys to household waste. Keeping this area clean is really important to me because it’s where I live and walk my dogs. It’s a beautiful place, rich in nature, and it deserves to be protected.”

Cathy Johnson, volunteer, said: “I volunteered because I want to help keep the environment clean. I enjoy being outdoors in the fresh air, and there’s a real sense of achievement in making a visible difference to the local area.”

John Mewett, Local Environmental Quality Officer, said: “As a council, we have the facilities to collect and dispose of the waste removed from the site and provide equipment, so we were pleased to work together to organise the day.

“It’s great working alongside Groundwork Wales, local litter champions, community groups and volunteers to remove tyres, scrap metal and other waste from the river, helping to protect and improve this important local environment.

“Partnership working like this is a fantastic way of bringing together organisations and residents who share a common goal of caring for our natural spaces and part of our Blaenau Gwent Deal. This is part of an ongoing effort to improve the area, and we are already exploring opportunities to involve local schools in future activities at the site.

“It was a very successful day. I would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to take part. Their hard work and commitment have made a real difference and demonstrate how much our community cares about protecting and enhancing the local environment.”

The council and organisers gave their thanks to everyone who supported the project, and helped to create healthier waterways and greener communities across Blaenau Gwent.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.