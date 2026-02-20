Community-led team brings much needed cultural hub to Caerffili

Ben Isaac-Evans

A dedicated team of devoted Caerphilly residents have secured funding to bring a creative and cultural hub to life.

Cynefin Caerffili CIC, working with the Trustees of Caerphilly Workmen’s Hall, have received £273,879 from a Welsh Government Transforming Towns Strategic Grant to develop a business case and development options for saving the Caerphilly Workmen’s Hall.

Plans for the historic building include hosting a diverse selection of creative programmes and activities in English and Welsh; as well as serving as a free access space for the community.

The funding will also enable Cynefin to continue its creative programming and activities for all at Y Banc on Cardiff Road, testing new ideas and fostering community support.

Y Banc provides space for other creative CIC’s such as RecRock and it has hosted many events from Cardiff Animation Nights, Caerphilly Players, Caerphilly Male Voice Choir, GoConnect Community Gaming, Caerphilly Creatives and Into Film.

Ceri and Emlyn Davies, along with Sally Griffith, Paul Pole and Jane Coles make up the team, which is supported by the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, delivered by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

“As creators and residents, we want to create an arts and cultural venue that we can all be proud of which provides a place to meet, eat, make and see amazing films and performances” says Ceri Davies, director of Cynefin Caerffili CIC.

Jayne Bryant MS, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, said: “It’s fantastic that through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme we’re able to support Cynefin Caerffili’s vision for this historic building.

“Projects like this, rooted in local creativity and community need, are vital to ensuring our towns remain thriving places where people want to live, work and spend time.

“It was great to meet the team behind the project earlier this year. I was inspired by their vision and look forward to seeing the building again when the work has been completed.”