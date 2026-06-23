Community mourns as police step up investigation into death of 14-year-old Lilly

Margaret Davis, Press Association Crime Correspondent

A community has been left in shock after the body of a missing 14-year-old girl was found in a south Wales park.

Lilly, who was reported missing after last being seen in Blaina on Saturday evening, was discovered in the Duffryn Park area of the town at around 10.10pm on Monday. Police have launched a murder investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas, said: “We understand that this will cause distress and concern amongst our communities.

“We have a large police presence in the area at this time as enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death. Our officers are here and available for you to speak to.

“We encourage anyone with information to please speak with us or you can contact us on the usual channels.”

Parts of Pilgrims Park, which is adjacent to the A467 in Blaina, had been cordoned off and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

Floral tributes were also left close to the scene by members of the public.

Niamh Salkeld, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member for Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni, said: “I am deeply saddened by this tragic news.

“My thoughts are with Lilly’s family, friends and loved ones at what must be an unimaginably difficult time.

“This news will have shocked communities across Blaenau Gwent, particularly in Blaina and among those who knew Lilly personally.

“I know many people will be struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

“As Gwent Police continue their investigation, I would encourage anyone who may have information that could assist their inquiries to come forward and contact them.”

Community councillor Lisa Winnett said: “This is devastating news, thoughts and prayers are with the family at this unimaginable time.

“Liane Chalmers, our vicar at St Peter’s Church Blaina, has opened the doors for anyone in the community that would like to light a candle for Lilly, write in a book of condolence or just a chat with the clergy and a cup of tea following the devastating news.”

Social media

Prior to the discovery, Lilly’s family had appealed on social media for her to come home and had also organised searches around the local area.

One relative posted: “Lilly, please come home my girl, I promise you’re not in any trouble no matter why or how, we just want you home.

“No matter where you are, find the nearest police station. No questions asked, you’re not in any trouble we just love you and want you home.”