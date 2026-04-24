Community radio network launches election programme ahead of Senedd vote

The Wales Community Radio Network (WCRN) has produced and distributed a special election programme ahead of the 2026 Senedd Election, offering listeners across Wales an accessible and informative guide to the political landscape.

The programme has been created by Bro Radio in the Vale of Glamorgan and is presented by WCRN Chair Nathan Spackman, bringing together voices from across the political spectrum in Wales. Two versions — a 60‑minute and a 90‑minute edition — have been produced to give stations flexibility in scheduling.

Both versions feature contributions from leaders or senior representatives of the six main political parties, providing a platform for parties to outline their priorities for the next Senedd term.

The programme also highlights the role vote.wales in accessing information about the parties and candidates standing in an area, as well as details of the new voting system at this election.

The programme has been made available to all member stations of the Wales Community Radio Network, along with Hospital Radio and SSDAB services, supporting the sector’s shared mission to provide trusted, local, and relevant election content for audiences across the country.

The election programme comes off the back of the WCRN releasing its Election Manifesto, which called on a future Welsh Government to provide additional support to the sector, including further public investment, the distribution of all Government advertising on Community Radio and recognising the sector for its role in being an entry point for journalism in Wales.

WCRN Chair and programme host Nathan Spackman said, “We know that not every station is in a position to be able to create their own election programmes, but each understands the important role Community Radio plays in helping local people engage with the democratic process.”

“I’m pleased that the main parties have engaged positively with this programme and with our election manifesto. We hope to be able to continue to engage with parties post-election, to secure stronger support and financial investment into Community Radio right across Wales.”

For more information about the Wales Community Radio Network, visit wcrncymru.org – anyone looking to air the programme within Wales can email [email protected]