Community raises funds to fight housing scheme appeal

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A fundraiser to legally challenge an appeal by a housing association, after a contentious seaside town housing scheme for 30 affordable homes was refused last year, has already raised more than £6,000.

In an application refused last May, housing association Barcud sought permission from Ceredigion County Council for a £7.5m 100 per cent affordable scheme at Central Car Park, Towyn Road, New Quay, following an earlier pre-application consultation.

It was refused despite an officer recommendation of approval.

It was estimated the 30 homes would lead to up to an extra 98 permanent residents in the Ceredigion town with the highest number of second homes, 26 per cent of all properties being either second homes or holiday residences.

The site currently operates as a pay and display car park, owned and managed by Barcud as a commercial enterprise, which it says it could cease at any time.

Objectors, including the town council, said the loss of parking would impact local businesses in a town heavily reliant on tourism, with questions about the need for some of the affordable housing types.

Claims were previously made by objectors on the council’s own planning portal that the scheme could lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour, and even that families would “be coming from Birmingham” if it was granted.

New Quay Traders Association raised strong economic objections, creating on online change.org petition against the scheme, Save New Quay car park – Protect our future, which attracted some 2,500 signatures.

Since that refusal, Barcud is now appealing the decision through Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), members of the development management committee heard at their February meeting.

Barcud has previously been contacted for a statement on that appeal.

Following the news the application would be appealed, an online fundraising page has been set up to fund any legal challenge to an appeal, which has raised £6,010 to date.

The gofundme fundraiser, Save New Quay Car Park, West Wales, says: “The council’s planning and highways departments supported those plans and recommended approval. Many people were told it was a done deal. The community did not accept that.

“Residents, businesses and supporters came together, gave up their time and made clear what the car park actually means to New Quay.

“Against the odds, councillors listened and refused the application. It was close, too close but it proved something important – community action works.

“Barcud has now appealed. Once again, public money, our money, is being used to pay lawyers and consultants to try to overturn a democratic decision. A significant amount of public money has already been wasted on this scheme, and more is now being spent.

“Rule 6 allows the community to become a formal party to the appeal, able to submit evidence and respond fully, not just send in comments.

“We are raising funds to support this challenge in stages. Our initial target is £5,000, which will allow us to take the first critical step, instructing our own lawyers and formally entering the appeal process on an equal footing and ensuring justice is served.

“However, this appeal will not stop there. Responding properly to Barcud’s case, preparing evidence and seeing this through will require further work and further funding.”

It added: “Imagine New Quay with a third less parking at the height of the season? Cars circling the town, queues backing up, people giving up and turning away. Businesses losing trade, residents struggling to get in and out, daily life becoming a constant frustration. A town that no longer works as it should.”