Community rallies around grieving family as fundraiser passes £23,000

Nation.Cymru Staff

Over £23,000 has been raised for the family of a six-year-old boy who died after being struck by a van outside his home in north Wales.

Harrison Glynne Jones was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit Tipper on Mill Road in Llanfairfechan at 5pm on Thursday, 1 October, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe set up in support of Harrison’s family on Friday has already raised more than £23,000, surpassing its original £5,000 target and approaching its new £30,000 goal.

Organiser Kate Jones wrote that Harrison’s death had changed their family’s world forever, and that there were “no words that can truly describe the heartbreak and devastation his parents, sisters and our whole family are experiencing.”

Harrison was described by his family as a “cheeky chappy, full of character with a personality that could light up a room”.

“A child should never be taken from their family so suddenly, under such tragic circumstances and we are all struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”

Kate explained that the fundraiser was set up to help Harrison’s parents with the financial burden so they can focus on “the unimaginable task of saying goodbye to their precious little boy.”

“The money raised will help towards funeral and memorial costs, as well as helping his parents with rent, household bills, food and other essential expenses while they take time away from work to grieve and be with their family.”

They thanked those who intended to donate for their “kindness, support and generosity during this heartbreaking time.”

“Forever loved, forever missed, forever 6. Rest in peace Harrison Glynne Jones.”

North Wales Police arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of driving offences. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers have renewed their appeal for information from those who may have captured footage of the incident.

Detective Inspector Tim Evans of the North Wales Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the child’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We recognise the profound impact that a tragedy such as this has on a family and the wider community.

“A full investigation into the circumstances of the collision is now underway, and we are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area around Pen y Bryn Road and Mill Road around 5pm yesterday and who is yet to speak to us, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We’re urging anybody who may have private CCTV footage a front door camera or dashcam footage to please get in touch. These may have captured something that you did not think was significant at the time.

“Please do not assume that someone else has come forward – even the smallest piece of information could help our investigation establish what happened.”

The force also asked people to “be mindful of the family and those affected by this tragedy” and to avoid speculation about the collision or sharing material online.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police via their live web chat, by calling 101, or by anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 26000807122.

Donate to the GoFundMe in support of Harrison’s family here.

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