Community rallies to keep rural mental health support bus on the road

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has helped pull together community backing for a mobile mental health support bus to assist people struggling in rural areas.

Cllr Chris Evans, who represents Denbighshire County Council, stepped in with residents and businesses to help keep “Doris”, a mental health support “bus”, on the road.

Doris tours the Vale of Clwyd attending events, including farmers’ markets and carnivals, offering mental health support and advice.

Vale of Clwyd Mind says the bus helps people in remote parts of the region as “living in a rural area can be lonely” and “difficult to access support”.

The charity says the bus helps people as “there has been a rise in self-harm” in outlying countryside areas.

But Mind was struggling to keep the bus on the road after £50,000 of annual funding came to an end.

This was compounded by the vehicle’s generator starting to fail as the bus is now over 20 years old.

Cllr Evans said he used his experience as an HGV mechanic to help fix the bus whilst pulling in donations from local businesses and the community across North Wales.

Cllr Evans survived an attempt to take his own life in 2022 after struggling with depression and undiagnosed dyslexia.

Cllr Evans has since become a mental health advocate and trained as a mental health first-aider.

“I felt compelled to offer my professional assistance as an HGV mechanic and my local business connections as a county councillor to get Doris back on the road, engaging with the public and providing critical support,” he said.

“When I approached businesses, I was taken aback by the level of interest and support received. Without the support and kind donations, we wouldn’t have been able to get Doris back on the road – we had donations of parts, time, monetary donations, even to the point of the Kingsman MCC coming to valet Doris free of charge. All these kind contributions will have a lasting impact on Doris being able to continue on her travels.”

Paul Moore is the chief executive of Vale of Clwyd Mind. “Services aren’t always accessible in the rural areas of Denbighshire, so the vehicle brings those services to people in those areas,” he said.

“The service is about reaching those people. It makes a big difference, helping people stay mentally healthy.” Anyone who would like to donate to help support the ongoing maintenance of the bus can either email Mind at [email protected] or visit www.vocmind.co.uk

Amongst those who contributed were Evans Commercials, Gwyn Evans Commercial Vehicle Repairs, Gemini Automotive, Truck Parts Mochdre, Iwan Salisbury Hire and Garden Services, SH Signs, ABC Electrics, DK Haulage, Kingsman MCC, RD Evans Gardening Services, LNS Recovery, Pip Hughes, and the LVW Group.