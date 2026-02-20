Community reacts to seafront development plans

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Business owners and residents in a Welsh coastal community have reacted to early-stage proposals to improve active travel along the seafront area of the town, with hopes it can return to its former glory days.

It comes after Neath Port Talbot Council announced a public consultation over plans to develop better walking and cycling routes along the Neath Port Talbot coast in the coming years.

It is a part of a wider scheme to regenerate the Aberavon area where the natural beauty of the beach contrasts with Port Talbot’s once famous steelworks site as its backdrop.

The latest project could see improvements made to a 4.7km stretch along the seafront, with work to create a continuous circular route that links the seafront with the National Cycle Network Route 4 on the Afan Way dual carriageway.

The route proposal would focus on a number of “important ” local streets such as Solar Way, Princess Margaret Way, Scarlet Avenue, Handel Avenue and Purcell Avenue.

It would include plans for the resurfacing of worn and damaged roads and pavements, the widening of shared‑use paths, and the introduction of dedicated cycle lanes along Princess Margaret Way.

Additionally, it could see a number of new crossing points, replaced bus shelters, and the development of a new bus stop opposite Remo’s Café.

There could also be more parking spaces created along the seafront, with public realm upgrades in three locations, including the area around the Memo Beach Café, the space adjacent to the skate park, and the approaches to Tywyn Primary School.

Katy Rees of Port Talbot works near the seafront and said she was interested to hear more about the proposals, saying, “I think it could be a good thing if it brings more people to the area and makes it more accessible.

“It’s a lovely beach so it’s a pity more people don’t know about it, and improvements to the roads and pavements would definitely be welcomed along with safer routes for cyclists.”

Sunny Singh has run a fish and chip shop in the area for the last four years and says his hope would be that any developments were made with local businesses in mind.

He said: “Any improvements that can attract people to the town and increase footfall could really help the businesses here.

“If you go down to Mumbles in Swansea they have an accessible seafront and there’s lots of activity there, so I think we have to look at options for Aberavon as well.”

Al Rush lives in Aberavon and said while he supported improved walking and cycling developments, he also felt it was important to balance this with consideration for cars.

He said: “I’m all for developments that encourage more cycling and walking but we also have to find the right balance with access and parking for people in cars as that’s the main way they are going to get here.

“For me I’d also love to see plans that get really ambitious and consider a cycle path with a new bridge across the river that eventually connects us with Swansea.”

A council spokesperson said the project formed “a key part of ongoing regeneration work at the seafront” and supported the already approved Aberavon Seafront Masterplan.

This was given the go-ahead by the local authority in February 2025, where members were told about the long-term scheme that aims to “enhance the quality and range of facilities” along the seafront.

It includes proposals for a new wellness garden, restaurant, skate park and play spaces, along with the development of a new Naval Club as a destination restaurant and bar, and a new Dunes Park near Scarlet Avenue created using board-walks in the sands.

Speaking ahead of the consultation, cabinet member for strategic planning, transport and connectivity, Cllr Wyndham Griffiths said: “Official data shows that in parts of Sandfields, fewer than half of households own a car, which makes our active travel scheme even more important.

“Nonetheless, these plans for Sandfields and Aberavon seafront offer a good

balance of improvements for everyone, whether you drive, cycle or walk.

“I strongly encourage anyone who lives in or visits these areas to have their

say on the proposals which would offer improved safety and better-connected

routes, whilst also lifting the overall appearance.”

The authority will now be looking for feedback on what it calls the Sandfields Active Travel Public Space Improvements Project from members of the public through an online survey which will be open until March 11.

This will come alongside face to face events held at Aberavon Leisure Centre on March 2 and March 7, 2026.

Councillor Matthew Crowley who is the local ward member for Sandfileds East added: “I urge people in the Sandfileds area to take part in the consultation as the more engagement we have on the proposals, the better the outcome will be.”