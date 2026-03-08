Community space in Welsh city helping older people stay connected and active

A city centre community space which opened a year ago is now helping older people to stay connected, active and engaged in their communities.

Social Care Minister Dawn Bowden visited the Collaboration Station in Swansea yesterday to see first-hand how the Welsh Government’s Age Friendly Communities Grant is helping older people.

A wide range of weekly activities for people aged 50 and over are on offer at the hub, including Tai Chi, Tech Tuesday digital skills sessions, LGBTQ+ coffee mornings, social walks and community events.

These activities are designed to tackle loneliness and isolation, but they also support healthy ageing, offer opportunities to learn new skills and provide access to vital information and advice.

The activities have been developed in close partnership with older people, reflecting the Welsh Government’s commitment to working with communities, not just for them.

There are also daily “Ageing Well” sessions on offer, attended by officers, service leads and partner organisations to help older people make trusted connections with services and support they may need – putting in practice a preventative and early help approach.

Speaking following the visit, Dawn Bowden said: “What I saw today at the Collaboration Station shows exactly what age-friendly communities look like in practice. Older people here aren’t just benefiting from services — they’re shaping them. That’s the standard we want to see right across Wales.”

Wales has invested £3.8 million since 2021 to support age-friendly communities, with 12 local authorities now members of the World Health Organisation’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities. Swansea is on track to join them.

The Welsh model of a cross-cutting strategy for an ageing society, an Older People’s Commissioner and dedicated financial support for local authorities to support age-friendly communities has been cited by the WHO as an example of international good practice.

Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Support, Hayley Gwilliam, said: “Every week well over 500 people are attending Ageing Well events in Swansea from our hugely popular walking groups, bowling, singing or just coming together for a chat and a cup of tea.

“I was delighted to welcome the Minister to the Collaboration Station where service users explained to us how these activities are making a real difference to many older people by tackling isolation and creating new friendships.”