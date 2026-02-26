Community urged to buy shares to save beloved Eryri pub

A community group has launched a public share offer in a bid to bring a much-loved village pub into local ownership and safeguard its future.

Cynnal Bro Machno is calling on residents, businesses and supporters to invest in The Eagles, warning that the venue faces closure as its current owners prepare to sell.

The pub sits at the heart of Penmachno, within Eryri National Park.

Since forming in December, the society says it has secured nearly £50,000 in pledges.

With the formal share offer now live, organisers are urging supporters to convert those pledges into investments.

The minimum share purchase is £50, and the group aims to raise £150,000. That sum would be combined with grant funding and loans to purchase and refurbish the building, preserving it as a long-term community asset.

Ceri Morris, Secretary of Cynnal Bro Machno, said the early response had been encouraging but stressed that confirmed investment was now critical.

She said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity and belief shown so far. People clearly want this pub to remain at the heart of the community.

Now we need to turn that enthusiasm into the investment that will make community ownership a reality. Even a small contribution helps us take another step toward securing the future of this important social space.”

Community spirit was already evident over Christmas, when 17 volunteers stepped in to keep the pub running while the owner was away.

Residents learned how to pull pints, change barrels and serve customers, ensuring the doors remained open during the festive period.

Alongside the share offer, the society has organised fundraising events including quizzes, Welsh music nights and a community auction. The auction alone raised more than £800 to help cover the costs of developing the buyout proposal.

Local architect, Rhodri Evans from Dobson Owen, in Pwllheli – known on TV for his work on Keith Brynner Jones` Chapel conversion in Pwllheli and experienced in community projects and community pubs, was commissioned to prepare conceptual plans for the pub.

The proposals were showcased at the share launch event, supported by a scale 3-D model built by Coleg Llandrillo student and Penmachno resident Harry Wainwright.

Organisers say the plans remain illustrative and will be refined through further consultation if the purchase succeeds.

Social value

Colin Pugh, Co-Chair of Cynnal Bro Machno, said community ownership would secure not just the building but its wider social value.

He said:“ This project seeks to embrace a diverse community of interests that reflects contemporary issues and future opportunities that will deliver benefits to all.

The share offer will bring a vital community asset into community ownership, ensuring that it can be developed to deliver the widest possible benefits in the future.”

The Eagles currently hosts activities ranging from monthly open-mic nights to a weekly Welsh learners’ class. The site also includes a 28-bed bunkhouse popular with walkers, cyclists and kayakers visiting the Machno valley, which is home to around 1,200 people.

Supporters have until 30 April 2026 to invest.

To support the appeal, visit the Cynnal Bro Machno share offer page here

The project is part-funded by the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund and has received support from Menter Iaith Conwy, Cwmpas and the Plunkett Foundation.