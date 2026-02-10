Companies should recognise tinnitus as ‘potential disability’ – study

Companies should do more to accommodate workers with tinnitus, academics have said, after a new study found that the condition had a major impact on working lives.

Tinnitus is when a person experiences ringing or other noises in one or both ears which is not caused by an external source.

It has been estimated that it affects around 15% of the population.

A new study set out to examine the impact of the condition on the working lives of those affected.

Researchers led by experts from Anglia Ruskin University collected data on 449 people with the condition with an average age of 54.

Because of tinnitus some 11% worked fewer hours, 7% had stopped working, and 1% received disability allowance, the research team found.

People affected by the condition described a number of workplace challenges including trouble concentrating, reduced productivity and issues communicating in meetings.

They also said they had problems with tiredness, felt slower at finishing tasks and were more prone to errors.

Those affected also highlighted impacts on social interactions and reduced work fulfilment.

Almost three quarters (72%) said tinnitus had made their working lives more difficult.

Though the researchers pointed out that some people involved with the study had found ways to adapt.

The team found that an internet-based talking therapy programme was associated with significant improvements in work productivity and reductions in tinnitus distress, anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Writing in the journal Brain Sciences, the authors wrote: “The present findings underscore the need for workplace policies recognising tinnitus as a potential disability and providing reasonable accommodation and options to access tinnitus interventions.”

Lead author Dr Eldre Beukes, associate professor of audiology at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “Our findings highlight that, for some individuals, tinnitus is far more than a persistent sound; it can be a barrier to maintaining stable employment and workplace wellbeing, and often co-occurs with hearing loss, anxiety or sleep difficulties.

“This has important implications for employers and policymakers.

“Workplaces should recognise tinnitus as a condition that can affect productivity and may require reasonable adjustments.

“Policies supporting flexible work patterns, access to hearing related technologies and improved awareness among managers could make it easier for those affected to stay in work.”

She added: “Although our results are preliminary, and a control group would be needed to confirm the effects, they provide promising evidence that targeted tinnitus interventions may help people remain effective and engaged in their jobs.

“Offering timely support may also reduce the personal costs and the broader financial impact on the economy that is associated with reduced work capacity.”

Alex Brooks-Johnson, chief executive of Tinnitus UK, said: “This research shows why we must tackle tinnitus in the workplace.

“Tinnitus UK is committed to helping employers provide welcoming, productive environments and support for those with tinnitus.

“Proper access to tinnitus care and resources will lead to a happier and healthier workforce, able to work longer and more productively.”