Company fined for unlawfully operating waste wood site

A north Wales company has been fined for operating a waste wood site without the required environmental permit, following a long-running investigation by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Platts Agricultural Limited was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday (11 December) after previously pleading guilty to operating the site unlawfully between 2017 and 2021.

The Wrexham-based company received a £22,500 fine and was ordered to pay £21,910.25 in costs.

NRW said the prosecution followed repeated attempts over several years to bring the business into compliance.

Officers carried out site inspections, set out the permits required and deadlines for securing them, and used a series of proportionate enforcement measures. Despite this, the company continued to accept and process waste wood for use in animal bedding without the appropriate authorisation.

Carys Williams, Team Leader for Waste Regulation at NRW, said the case underlined the importance of environmental permitting for businesses handling waste materials.

“Environmental permits are not just a legal requirement – they uphold standards that are essential to protect people and our environment. They ensure waste is managed safely and legally. This case demonstrates that anyone handling waste wood must have the correct permissions in place,” she said.

Williams added that operating without a permit placed legitimate operators at an unfair disadvantage and could increase risks to both public health and the environment.

“Cutting corners undercuts businesses that invest in compliance. It creates unfair competition and increases environmental and public health risks,” she said.

The regulator also noted wider concerns linked to the use of waste wood in animal bedding. NRW and partner agencies have issued joint guidance warning that treated wood can contain harmful chemicals if repurposed incorrectly, and that businesses must ensure they follow official advice and source materials safely.

Platts Agricultural Limited had been processing waste wood into bedding products for several years. Although the company engaged with NRW during the investigation period, it failed to obtain the necessary environmental permit to continue operating legally.

NRW said the case reinforces its willingness to take enforcement action where needed, particularly when “persistent non-compliance” continues despite warnings and support.