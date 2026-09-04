Company launches innovative Welsh text-to-speech reading pen

Nation Cymru staff

The creators of innovative text-to-speech pen scanners, which allow learners with reading difficulties such as dyslexia to hear text from learning materials spoken out loud have officially announced the addition of the Welsh language to their flagship device.

The update makes C-Pen the world’s first offline pen scanner to support Welsh, backing national efforts to increase Welsh speakers in the country.

The addition of Welsh for the company’s C-Pen Exam Reader 2comes at a crucial time as educational authorities across Wales continue to champion Welsh-medium education and bilingualism under the Welsh Government’s Cymraeg 2050 initiative.

The update enables bilingual Welsh speaking learners with reading difficulties, such as dyslexia, to independently access examination papers and learning materials in both Welsh and English.

With the integration of Welsh language, learners across Wales can now seamlessly scan Welsh-language text and hear it spoken instantly through integrated speakers or connected headphones.

Scanning Pens is a leading global supplier of text-to-speech reading pens, providing innovative assistive technology. Founded with a mission to empower neurodivergent individuals and those with reading difficulties, Scanning Pens works closely with education professionals and exam boards to ensure equal access to literacy and learning resources.

The device requires no Wi-Fi or internet connection, preserving strict exam integrity in alignment with Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) and Welsh Joint Education Committee (WJEC) standards.

Scanning Pens, Co-Founder, Jack Churchill said: “Accessibility in education should never be limited by language.

“Every student deserves an equal opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and excel in exams regardless of whether they are studying in English or Welsh.

“This latest software release underlines our commitment to supporting localised education, supporting the Welsh Government’s language strategy, and empower every learner across Wales to reach their full potential.”

Scanning Pens Managing Director, Quin Chandler said: “We are incredibly proud to introduce Welsh language support to C-Pen devices.

“As a company built on inclusion, this enhancement strengthens our commitment to equitable access for every learner and gives educators another powerful tool to support Welsh language learning and literacy across Wales.”

By offering dedicated Welsh text-to-speech capabilities, scanning pens equips schools with an inclusive tool that respects regional language rights while supporting additional learning needs (ALN) coordinators.

Scanning Pens is the exclusive distributor of C-Pen products.

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