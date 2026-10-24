Complaints about councillor prompt calls for powers to remove local representatives

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Hundreds of complaints about a councillor’s comments on Islam and Muslim communities have prompted calls for new powers allowing voters to remove local representatives between elections.

Bridgend County Borough Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Jane Gebbie, said residents had questioned whether comments by Restore Britain councillor Owain Clatworthy reflected the council’s views and whether he should sit on its Corporate Parenting Committee. Cllr Clatworthy represents Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr.

The committee has responsibility for children looked after by the authority, including those from asylum-seeking backgrounds.

Cllr Gebbie also highlighted a public petition calling for Cllr Clatworthy’s removal from the council, which had attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

She raised the complaints while proposing a motion calling on the Welsh Government to introduce a statutory recall mechanism for councillors who breach public trust through serious misconduct or criminal convictions.

Cllr Gebbie stressed that the petition was not itself a finding of misconduct or a substitute for due process, but said it raised questions about whether residents had adequate democratic powers.

Cllr Clatworthy supported recall in principle, but said any system must be “tightly defined” and limited to serious criminal convictions or major proven sanctions, with safeguards against political abuse.

“I support giving the people of Wales the same right they already have over their MPs. The public should decide and not us,” he told the chamber.

Councillors passed the motion following the debate, with only Cllr Jonathan Pratt voting against.

Recall allows voters to remove an elected representative between elections. A mechanism already exists for MPs, while the Welsh Government is working on a system for Members of the Senedd.

Cllr Gebbie’s motion argued that voters should have the opportunity to decide whether a councillor continued to represent them in cases of serious misconduct.

The motion stated: “The Welsh Government has rightly sought to strengthen ethical standards in local government through the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 and the Ethical Standards Framework.

“Despite these reforms, councillors in Wales remain exempt from any statutory recall mechanism, even where serious misconduct has irreparably damaged public confidence.

“Members of Parliament are subject to the Recall of MPs Act 2015, enabling constituents, in prescribed circumstances, to petition for a by-election following serious misconduct.

“No equivalent democratic safeguard exists for local government in Wales, despite councillors making decisions that directly affect residents every day, including council tax, planning, education, housing, social care, economic development and community safety.”

Amendment

An amendment put forward by Cllr Alex Ulberini-Williams sought to ensure recall petitions could only be triggered in “clearly defined circumstances”, such as serious criminal convictions or significant sanctions imposed under the Ethical Standards Framework.

Cllr Pratt said he agreed with the motion in principle but would not support it, questioning whether it would give “political enemies” another tool to use against councillors.

Cllr Elaine Winstanley said it was only right that elected officials should be subject to recall, noting that the parliamentary mechanism was rarely used.

Cllr Ross Penhale-Thomas described public discourse as “getting nasty” and urged members to tone down debate and engage properly with people on the issues that mattered to them.

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