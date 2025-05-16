Completion of Menai Suspension Bridge repairs pushed back to Spring 2026

The Welsh Government has confirmed that repairs to the Menai Suspension Bridge will not be completed until Spring 2026.

Serious safety concerns were originally identified on the bridge during a technical analysis, causing its closure for four months back in October, 2022.

UK Highways A55 Ltd successfully completed their Phase 1 works which included replacement of 168 hangers, and which saw the bridge reopening on November 2 last year

The maintenance project was originally due to be completed this summer, however this was subsequently extended to December 2025 after a decision was made to pause work over the winter months due to procurement issues.

This latest announcement means the completion date has slipped by almost a full year from the original schedule and means that the bridge will remain under repair during its 200th anniversary in January 2026.

The anniversary has previously been cited by the Welsh Government as a key factor in setting earlier deadlines for the work.

Disappointed

In a written statement, Wales’ transport minister Ken Skates said: “I am extremely disappointed that the original programme from UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd is now delayed. We were given assurances at the time that the Phase 2 works would be completed by December 2025, and I know this news will be very disappointing for the community and others.

“The age of the bridge and the fact it’s a critical asset to the area means that it is imperative that works are completed to the highest of standards to ensure it continues to operate for the next 200 years.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, MS for Ynys Môn, has previously raised concerns with both the Welsh Government and UK Highways about the repeated delays.

He also questioned the decision to pause works at the end of 2024, and more recently, his office submitted multiple enquiries to UK Highways about the apparent lack of maintenance activity on the bridge.

‘Huge blow’

In response to this latest announcement, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “This is a huge blow for the local community, its economy and Ynys Môn more widely.

“The Welsh Government promised that the work would be complete before the 200th anniversary of the bridge in January 2026, but now the planned celebrations by local community groups will have to be put on hold. Businesses will be counting the cost, commuters will suffer yet more delays for longer, and there’s also the prolonging of safety concerns regarding access on and off the island in emergency situations.

“I have raised concerns with UK Highways that seemingly little maintenance work was actually being carried out on the bridge. Regrettably, they have kept residents in the dark and the fact that Welsh Government has announced this news on a Friday afternoon means there is no opportunity to ask the many questions residents will have.

“This announcement, coupled with the difficulties many on Ynys Môn faced over the Christmas period with the temporary closure of Holyhead Port, is further proof that the Labour Welsh Government is not serious about making sure our island infrastructure is fit for the twenty-first century.

“I will be raising this matter on the floor of the Senedd at the earliest possible opportunity, and will continue to make urgent enquiries.”

