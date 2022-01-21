‘Conceivable’ Covid pass could be dropped in Wales in three weeks says Mark Drakeford

The First Minister has said that it is “conceivable but not guaranteed” that the Covid pass could be dropped in three weeks.

He was asked on Sky News whether some of the last protections in Wales could come to an end on February 10 when the Welsh Government have said that they will look at Wales’ Alert Level 0 status.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that measures such as face masks, working from home and vaccine passes will end next week in England, with compulsory self-isolation due to end in March.

Mak Drakeford was asked on Sky News whether the Covid pass would be continuing “in perpetuity” in Wales.

“Not in perpetuity – we’re committed to reviewing that on 10 February,” he said. “That will go on a little longer than the other protections to ensure that Wales has a smooth path out of the Omicron wave.

He added that it was “conceivable but by no means guaranteed” there will be an end to the need for Covid passes in Wales on February 10, but adds “we will only do it” with clinical and scientific recommendation.

Mark Drakeford confirmed yesterday that Wales will complete the move to alert level zero on 28 January, unless the public health situation changes for the worse.

The latest health data suggested Wales has passed the peak of the omicron wave and that there had been a reduction in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital.

