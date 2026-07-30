Concern as only a third of Senedd Members commit to Welsh language use

Stephen Price

Campaigners have shared their concern after it was revealed that only a third of Senedd Members have made commitments to use and promote the Welsh language in their work, calling one Reform member’s refusal to commit to treating Welsh no less favourably than English ‘disgraceful’.

The survey was compiled by Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg after it emerged that the use of Welsh in the Senedd and its committee proceedings declined during the previous Senedd term (between 2021/22 and 2024/25).

The language campaign group invited every Senedd Member to declare their current Welsh language ability and make commitments to use and promote Welsh in their role as elected representatives.

Of the 96 Members, responses to the final survey were received from 70% (30) of Plaid Cymru MSs, 11% (1) of Welsh Labour MSs, 6% (2) of Reform UK MSs, and none of the Welsh Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, or Green Party members.

The survey results show that 19 Members have committed to using Welsh on the floor of the Senedd and in committees at least 50% of the time, and 13 Members said they would learn Welsh in order to speak it. Seven Members said their offices would work through the medium of Welsh.

In responding to the survey, one Reform MS, Andrew Griffin, refused to commit to treating Welsh no less favourably than English when dealing with constituents.

Aled Thomas, speaking on behalf of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “With a brand-new Senedd and more Members than ever before, there is a genuine opportunity to increase the use of Welsh in the Senedd, where it has remained very limited over the years. So it’s concerning that only just over a third of Members have committed to using Welsh in their role as elected representatives.

“It is truly disgraceful that a Reform member has refused to commit to treating Welsh no less favourably than English when dealing with constituents. This is a completely unacceptable and deeply negative attitude. Indeed, as far as I am aware, it is unprecedented in the history of devolution and demonstrates the need for change within the institution.

“We would like every individual Member, and the Members collectively, to show leadership in working towards the vision of making Welsh the principal language of the Senedd. Members of the Seventh Senedd need to seize the opportunity to develop new habits in using spoken and written Welsh in Senedd proceedings, when employing staff, and when serving constituents.”

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has also expressed concern that the Senedd Commission at an organisational level failed to undertake meaningful planning to improve the position of the Welsh language in the Senedd as it expands.

The Senedd’s Remuneration Board rejected calls to recognise Welsh language skills as an essential qualification for support staff working for Members.

In addition, the Senedd authorities rejected a proposal that would have required Members release staff from work during working hours to attend intensive Welsh language lessons to improve their language skills.

Aled Thomas added:

“The results of our survey underline the need to bring the Senedd Commission, the Remuneration Board, and Members themselves under the Welsh Language Standards as soon as possible, so that a robust legal framework is in place. Those who have used Welsh in previous Senedd terms have had to go against the flow and the institution’s so-called bilingualism. Now is the time to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language within the Senedd itself.”

The language campaign group intends for the survey to remain a live record, enabling Members to be held accountable throughout the current Senedd term.

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