Concern as parents choose county next door for schooling

Concerns have been raised that primary schools pupils in the southern tip of Blaenau Gwent are being lost to Caerphilly County and continue their education at nearby Newbridge (Secondary) School.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s newly formed Children, Young People and Families scrutiny committee on Tuesday, June 3 school catchment area reviews was a topic of discussion amongst councillors.

This is due to the need to “re-consult” on setting up a defined catchment area of primary schools to feed pupils into Brynmawr Foundation school.

An initial proposal for the catchment was rejected by the council’s ruling Labour cabinet at a meeting in April.

Cllr Lee Parsons (Independent- Llanhilleth) asked whether this would lead to any changes in other catchment areas?

“Heartbreak”

Cllr Parsons said: “I live in a ward that borders Caerphilly (County) and some of those that go to St Illtyd’s primary go to Newbridge (School) some can’t because they live in a different street to their friends who are lower down the valley.

“I’ve seen the heartbreak of best friends in primary school that can’t then go to the same secondary school.

“Is it something we can look at?”

Education transformation manager Joanne Watts said that the work for this year would “predominantly” be to re-start the process for Brynmawr Foundation school and set up a catchment area for Ysgol Gymraeg Tredegar, the new Welsh medium primary school.

Ms Watts said: “I’m mindful on consulting on too much at the same time.

Cllr Derrick Bevan (Labour – Cwm) said: “It’s the same for Sofrydd primary school, out of the pupils we have there only one will be going to Abertillery (3-16 Learning Community) all the rest are going to Newbridge.

“They should all be going to Abertillery – the whole system (has) got to be sorted out as we’re losing all our pupils to Newbridge.”

“Parental choice”

Committee chairman Cllr Wayne Hodgins (Independent) asked when was the last time catchment areas for primary schools in Blaenau Gwent were reviewed?

Ms Watts said: “A long time ago, I’ve been here for three years and it’s not in my time.

“What we have to remember though, is parental choice.

“Parents can apply (for their children) to go to whichever school they want.”

She said that reasons for parents choosing Newbridge over Abertillery could be down to other factors and not “directly linked” to the catchment area.

Ms Watts said: “I’m happy to have a look at what’s going on in the St Illtyd/Sofrydd area to see if it’s linked to the catchment area.”

Cllr Hodgins wondered whether “it’s time” to have a review of all catchment areas.

Ms Watts stressed: “It would have to be on a phased approach it would be difficult to do it all at the same time.”

