Concern for future of council CCTV service in budget talks

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Welsh councillors have raised concerns over potential changes to an authority’s CCTV service.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is proposing a “restructure of CCTV to provide a more efficient service” that could save nearly £67,000 in next year’s budget.

At a meeting of the council’s joint scrutiny committee of backbenchers, critics warned cuts would pose a risk to public safety and affect work to tackle antisocial behaviour.

But a senior officer disputed claims that the “restructure” would mean a reduction in operating hours for the service.

“There are no intentions to leave the CCTV room unmanned at any time,” Marcus Lloyd told the committee. “They are looking at efficiencies – but it will be manned 24/7.”

Cllr Kevin Etheridge said he was concerned about potential changes “undermining public safety”, and stressed the importance of CCTV monitoring of areas where people’s welfare may be at risk.

He proposed a committee motion calling for “no reduction in the operating hours and working times in the CCTV control room”.

But monitoring officer Robert Tranter urged members to wait for the results of a public budget consultation before they considered taking formal action.

Cllr Nigel Dix said CCTV was “important, especially in town centres like Blackwood”.

“We don’t have bobbies on the beat like we used to”, he said, adding he believed CCTV was a “vital part of modern policing” and Gwent Police should be consulted about any possible changes.

Mr Lloyd said any “efficiencies” would be “data-driven” and officers would speak with the force’s chief constable about their proposals.

The CCTV service is one of several facing potential cuts, warned Lianne Dallimore, branch secretary for the Unison trade union.

She told the committee a range of measures in the draft budget proposals included a 1% budget reduction for schools, uncertainty for “key members” of Caerphilly Cares, and the risk “fewer staff are expected to do more”.

Plaid Cymru councillors Gary Enright and Teresa Parry both said they disagreed with proposals to increase council tax by 6.25% – echoing previous concerns raised by their group leader, Cllr Charlotte Bishop, and the head of the independents, Cllr Dix.

Public Services

But Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the council leader, said “it takes money to invest in public services, and I think this budget does invest in public services”.

On schools, Cllr Pritchard said Caerphilly has one of the highest per-pupil spending rates in Wales.

The meeting was suspended temporarily after a row broke out between chairman Cllr Gary Johnston and people in the public gallery.

The spectators reacted angrily after Cllr Johnston cut short a speech by libraries campaigner Mariam Kamish, telling her a 2025 decision to close ten libraries was not up for discussion during the debate on the new budget proposals.

Ms Kamish had earlier led a demonstration outside the council headquarters, urging elected members to push for a U-turn on the closure plans.

After the meeting resumed, Cllr Brenda Miles asked whether it was appropriate to include proposed savings from the library closures in next year’s budget while the matter was the subject of a legal challenge.

Senior officer Mark Williams said the council would revise the proposed saving in the event the legal proceedings were “not dealt with”.