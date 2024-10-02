Concern over 210% rise in ex-offenders rough sleeping

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The chair of the Senedd’s housing committee warned of a 210% annual increase in the number of former prisoners sleeping on the streets of Wales.

John Griffiths expressed concerns about Ministry of Justice figures showing 332 people managed by the Welsh probation services were rough sleeping in 2022/23.

He said 13% of prisoners in Wales and England are released without a home to go to, warning the problem could worsen in light of the UK Government early release scheme.

Mr Griffiths raised the chief inspector of probation’s warning that homelessness is the biggest driving factor in people reoffending or breaching licence conditions.

“It’s an important part of addressing rough sleeping in Wales…,” said the Labour Senedd member, who represents Newport East.

Shocked

“Obviously these people are vulnerable and if we want them to be rehabilitated, and not to reoffend, which would be such a boon to themselves, their families and their communities – we need to make sure that they have a stable and adequate home.”

The Conservatives’ Altaf Hussain raised similar concerns, warning of a 65% increase in the number of rough sleepers over the past 12 months.

He was shocked by a Sky News special report, which featured prisoners on early release who had been forced to rough sleep.

Dr Hussain said: “One man interviewed said he was living in the graveyard in Bridgend and was considering reoffending before winter so he would have somewhere warm to stay.”

The South Wales West representative added: “In towns across my region, and indeed, Wales-wide, people are forced to sleep in tents on any scrap of available land.

“In Porthcawl, this includes the roundabout on the main route into the town.”

Homelessness

Responding during housing questions in the Senedd on October 2, Jayne Bryant stressed the importance of the prison services and councils sharing information.

Wales’ new housing and local government secretary, who was appointed in September, said: “That is crucial in ensuring that the housing options teams, who do such great work, can plan effectively to ensure people leaving the secure estate are not at risk of homelessness.”

She told the Senedd that offender management is a responsibility of the UK Government but devolved services such as housing can play an important part.

Ms Bryant stated the Welsh Local Government Association reported the first tranche of releases under the UK Government scheme went broadly well.

She said: “We’re working with HM Prison and Probation Service to give this as much thought as we possibly can. Local authorities are working at pace to source accommodation.”

