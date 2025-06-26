Concern over Blackweir Live and loss of public green spaces

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A key Welsh decision-maker has called on councils to be mindful of the impact of events on public spaces after questions were raised about controversial gigs planned for a Cardiff park.

Conservative Member of the Senedd Joel James asked the Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for social justice, Jane Hutt, about the Blackweir Live gigs at a plenary session on Tuesday, June 24.

The series of live music events, which will see major acts such as Stevie Wonder, Slayer, and Noah Kahan play at Blackweir Fields in June and July has faced opposition since it was announced.

Cardiff Council argues the live music events will help generate income to maintain and improve the park in the future but volunteers and other stakeholders, including Friends of Bute Park, say too much of the park will be inaccessible during the summer months.

Public concern

Mr James said: “Trefnydd, many residents are increasingly concerned that public green spaces meant for the benefit of the community have been overused by councils for activities they weren’t originally designed for, particularly festivals and live music events.

“These events not only restrict public access, especially for grassroots sports clubs, but also bring large crowds that can damage the local environment and leave the area in a fragile state.

“A current example is Blackweir Fields in Cardiff, a Grade I-listed public green space.

“Cardiff Council is using it to host a series of concerts from June 27 to July 21 during a time when residents are most likely to use it.

“A 10ft wall has also been erected around the site making it feel more like a prison than a public park.

“In light of this could the relevant cabinet secretary provide a statement on the appropriate use of public spaces for festivals and events? Thank you.”

On June 17 it was reported that a green wall had been put up around Blackweir Fields.

Two days later residents expressed their concerns about the changes to the park and the upcoming gigs at a public meeting.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, people expressed their support for music events in the city but argued that having more gigs at Bute Park was getting the balance wrong.

Criticism

One resident criticised the council of having a “cavalier attitude” to Bute Park in relation to Blackweir Live and another called for a review looking at the long-term impact it will have on the popular green space.

Cardiff Council said the green wall around Blackweir Fields will remain in place throughout the events.

In response to Mr James’ question Ms Hutt said: “You do draw attention to events, many of which are sponsored, or organised or proposed, planned by external organisations in terms of the music industry, obviously attracting great public interest and visitor attraction.

“So it is very important that local authorities are mindful of the impact and, of course, that they have the responsibilities and the regulations to guide them on these matters.”

When tickets for Blackweir Live gigs first went on sale Blackweir Fields already had a a licence.

However this was only for a capacity of up to 25,000 people, which was 10,000 less than the capacity needed to hold the events as planned.

It wasn’t until April, following a meeting of the council’s licensing sub-committee, that a new licence was approved.

When asked at the meeting if things had been done the wrong way around a KC representing the council said organisers needed to act quickly to secure global artists.

A Cardiff Council spokesman said: “Public safety and security considerations mean that the fence around the Blackweir Live site will remain in place throughout the events until the event breakdown is complete.

“During this period 108.4 of the park’s 130 acres will be open to the public as normal on days when no concerts are taking place – that equates to 83.4% of the park’s total area.”

“The council is aware of the recent High Court ruling related to Brockwell Park in London. The details and full implications of the ruling are being reviewed and will be taken into consideration ahead of any future events.”

