Concern over Senedd decision to accept petition from neo-Nazi group

Martin Shipton

The Senedd Commission has been criticised for allowing a neo-Nazi group to run a petition on the Petition Committee’s website.

Activists reacted with horror to the decision, but Senedd officials said the petition from the group White Vanguard was not breaking any rules.

White Vanguard is a UK-based neo-Nazi and white supremacist organisation that emerged in early 2025. The group has gained notoriety for its involvement in anti-immigrant protests and its explicit use of antisemitic and racist symbols and slogans.

It is an openly fascist group that promotes National Socialist (Nazi) ideology and aims to create a white ethno-state. Members have been seen performing Nazi salutes, displaying banners with antisemitic dog-whistles like “ban usury” and chanting abusive slogans at protests. They target young men for recruitment and have links to other far-right groups, including the British Movement and the US-based Patriot Front.

The group has been highly visible at protests outside the Holiday Inn in Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, which is housing Afghan refugee families. Their activities there, which included displaying banners with Adolf Hitler quotes in Welsh, have sparked community fear and led to petitions calling on the Welsh Government to investigate and condemn the group.

A prominent figure and leader of White Vanguard is Kai Cunningham, who was an activist for the Reform UK party before being suspended following revelations of his neo-Nazi affiliations. The group grew out of the former Youth Alliance organisation and operates freely on social media.

A community group called The Vale for Palestine has a petition on the Senedd website that states: “We call on the Welsh Government to condemn and take action against White Vanguard, whose members have joined weekly demonstrations outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rhoose, which is housing Afghan families who are here legally under a Government resettlement scheme. The group displays antisemitic slogans, performs Nazi salutes, and spreads racist conspiracy theories, threatening community safety and cohesion.

“The continued racist demonstrations in Rhoose have caused fear among residents and community groups. The loud and abusive protests threaten Afghan families, people of all backgrounds, and those welcoming refugees. Demonstrators have performed Nazi salutes, chanted vile abuse, and endangered public safety. The threat has grown with the arrival of White Vanguard, whose masked members carried Nazi symbols and antisemitic slogans.

“While proscribing extremist groups is a UK Home Office matter, we call on the Welsh Government to:

• Urge the UK Government to investigate and proscribe White Vanguard

• Publicly condemn neo-Nazi activity in Wales

• Work with South Wales Police and councils to address far-right intimidation

• Support communities through anti-racism and safeguarding initiatives

“We urge the Senedd to show that hate has no place in Wales.”

Discussed

This petition has already attracted enough signatures to be discussed by the Petitions Committee.

Now White Vanguard has submitted its own petition which states:”We call on the Welsh Government to condemn and take action against ‘Antifa’. Anti-fascist protestors/representatives have joined weekly demonstrations outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rhoose, which is housing Afghan families who are here under a Government resettlement scheme.

“The group displays anti-fascist signs, performs anti-fascist chants, and spreads false anti-fascist conspiracy theories, threatening the indigenous Welsh community safety and cohesion within Wales.

“During a Reform UK event in Caerphilly (Oct 2025), Antifa-aligned activists reportedly intimidated attendees, vandalised property, and defaced posters with Nazi symbols.

“Similar left-wing protests in Rhoose have strained police resources, diverting funds from essential Welsh services. Antifa frequently suppresses free speech by labelling nationalist or indigenous voices as “fascist,” while engaging in abuse and violent behaviour.

“Past incidents, such as the 2014 Cardiff clashes during a pro-Palestine protest, show how such demonstrations can escalate into public disorder.

“Protesters have even allegedly mimed threats toward children without police action. Some left-wing protesters are accused of supporting proscribed extremist groups.

“We call on the Welsh Government to condemn Antifa activity, urge the UK Government to investigate and proscribe it, cooperate with police and councils to counter intimidation, and safeguard community cohesion. Antifa and any group silencing others have no place in Wales.”

‘Racist’

A left wing activist who didn’t want to be named said: “It concerns me that the Senedd have allowed this petition to go ahead from a known neo -Nazi group whose members were shooting ‘Hitler was right!’ at the demonstration last Friday. They are antisemitic, racist and islamophobic and also shouting about mass deportation.

“It is also concerning how emboldened they are in creating such a petition in the first place.”

A Senedd Commission spokesperson said: “The Senedd receives petitions on a wide variety of subjects and all petitions must comply with the rules set out. Whilst people may agree or disagree with the content of the petition, the wording does not breach these rules.”

The rules relating to petitions include one which states: “Petitions must not: contain language which is offensive, intemperate, or provocative. This not only includes obvious profanities, swear words and insults, but any language which a reasonable person would regard as offensive.”