Concerns for wild birds as bird flu cases increase

The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) is asking members of the public to report sightings of dead birds, following a recent spike in the numbers of wild swans, geese and other birds being diagnosed with High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI).

Concerns are growing for the UK’s native and migratory birds amid a worrying increase in cases of dead birds found as deadly bird flu cases surge across Europe.

The disease, known more widely as bird flu, has been detected in several species of wild bird in recent weeks and scientists are keen to map the disease’s spread and impacts across the UK this winter.

Large numbers of migratory birds are currently arriving on our shores to spend the colder months here, alongside resident species.

Birdwatchers and conservationists have been noticing a worrying increase in cases of dead birds, raising concerns that we may be entering period of high infection.

So far, the species most affected include waterbirds such as Mute Swans, Whooper Swans, geese and gulls.

With reports of mass fatalities among Common Cranes in Germany, where more than 2,000 of the birds have died of bird flu recently, scientists are bracing themselves for potentially catastrophic consequences among wild birds here in the UK.

Dawn Balmer, BTO Head of Surveys, says “We can all play a part in helping to understand which species are suffering mortality at this time by reporting all the dead birds that we find for possible collection and testing for HPAI. All records of dead and sick birds can also easily be submitted to BirdTrack, regardless of what we think the cause of death is, to help with general monitoring.”

Professor James Pearce-Higgins, BTO Director of Science, says “The disease killed hundreds of thousands of wild birds across more than 150 species in the UK in 2021-2023 alone. Another catastrophic event this winter could kill tens of thousands more wild birds in the UK, particularly of wildfowl like the Whooper Swan which we know are highly vulnerable, and winter here in internationally important numbers. It is essential that we track the spread and impact of avian flu this winter to inform decision-making on how best to respond.”

All dead and sick birds of any species should be reported to Defra (online or call 03459 33 55 77) in the UK and DAERA in Northern Ireland, and to BirdTrack online or via the free app. Defra/DAERA will decide whether to collect the dead birds and test them for the disease.

Members of the public are reminded not to touch dead or sick birds, and to keep dogs on leads to prevent the further spread of disease.