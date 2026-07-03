Concerns mount over Restore Britain councillor’s ‘extreme views’

Emily Price

Strong concerns are mounting over the “extreme views” being shared online by a former Reform UK councillor who recently defected to the Restore Britain party.

Bridgend County Councillor for Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr Owain Clatworthy was branded “divisive” and “openly racist” after publishing a series of posts to Facebook including saying, “Islam is not compatible with Western civilisation.”

He wrote to Bridgend Council’s leader, John Spanswick, expressing “profound concerns” about the UK Government’s plans to expand “safe and legal routes” for asylum seekers.

“I do not want these people in our area,” Cllr Clatworthy said.

Cllr Spanswick responded saying it was “disappointing” that the Restore councillor felt the need to write the letter.

In correspondence sent to Cllr Clatworthy, Bridgend’s council leader said: “You are welcome to your own political views, but they are ones I do not share, and I object to the divisive language being used when you support the comment, ‘I do not want these people in our area’.

“I am sure you are aware that we are not talking about large numbers of people in Bridgend and the attempt to try and make political gain from this is a step too far.”

Two days after writing to Cllr Spanswick, Cllr Clatworthy, who is a practising Christian, published a Facebook post stating: “Multiculturalism is a failure. The silent majority has had enough of the lies.”

He later published another post claiming that Birmingham City Council’s Pakistani born Lord Mayor “starts council business with full Islamic prayer in the chamber”.

“Open displays of Islamic dominance in British local government. This is not integration. This is replacement,” Cllr Clatworthy said.

Prayer

The post included a video of Birmingham’s Lord Mayor, Zaker Choudhry, reciting an Islamic prayer in the city council’s chamber.

However, Birmingham City Council does not begin all of its meetings with an Islamic prayer.

The footage shared by Cllr Clatworthy was recorded during the Lord Mayor’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2026.

As part of a longstanding voluntary tradition, each incoming Lord Mayor is invited to ask a religious leader of their chosen faith to deliver a blessing at the start of their term of office.

Lord Mayor Choudhry’s prayer, which was delivered in Arabic, prompted Reform UK’s 23 councillors on Birmingham City Council to call for English to be the only language spoken during council proceedings.

When Nation.Cymru invited Cllr Clatworthy to comment on this story, we pointed out that Lord Mayor Choudhry does not begin all council business with an Arabic prayer and that the footage he had shared was recorded during the Lord Mayor’s swearing-in ceremony.

Cllr Clatworthy did not respond to that point.

Several councillors in Bridgend told Nation.Cymru they had sought to support Cllr Clatworthy, recognising the challenges and vulnerabilities that can arise from spending a decade in the care system.

However some councillors are now raising serious concerns about whether the Restore councillor is the “right person” to serve on the council’s corporate parenting committee, to which he was recently appointed.

Bridgend County Council’s Deputy Leader, Jane Gebbie, said: “Corporate parenting is one of the most important responsibilities entrusted to elected members.

“It requires councillors to act in the best interests of every child in the Council’s care, including unaccompanied asylum-seeking children where they become looked-after children, ensuring they are treated with dignity, fairness, and compassion, just as we would expect for any child.

“Public statements describing multiculturalism as a failure, suggesting people from ‘incompatible cultures’ cannot live in harmony, or asserting that a particular religion is incompatible with Western civilisation risk undermining confidence that every child will be regarded equally, irrespective of their background or faith.

“This is not about suppressing legitimate debate on immigration policy.

“Elected representatives are entitled to hold and express different political views.

“However, membership of the Corporate Parenting Committee carries additional responsibilities.

“The public must have confidence that every looked-after child will be championed without prejudice and with an unwavering commitment to their welfare.

“For that reason, I believe it is appropriate for the Council to consider whether Councillor Clatworthy’s published statements are compatible with the role and responsibilities of a Corporate Parent.”

History

Last year, Cllr Clatworthy made history in Bridgend when he became the county’s youngest ever councillor at 20-years-old.

He clinched the win under Reform UK’s banner with a narrow margin of only 30 votes on the night, edging out Labour’s candidate.

It later emerged that weeks after his election, Clatworthy had tried to join the council’s ruling Labour group, saying he couldn’t stand Nigel Farage.

Mr Clatworthy was later unveiled was Reform UK’s sixth placed candidate for Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg ahead of the recent Senedd election, but resigned from the party following a dispute over its candidate selection process.

Although he initially said he intended to remain an independent councillor in Bridgend, insisting “it isn’t about politics, it’s about our community”, he later announced that he had joined Rupert Lowe’s party.

Bridgend local, Tristan-Lee Lawrie, said: “Cllr Clatworthy comes across as the kind of politician that aligns himself with the views of his party rather than those of his constituents.

“But when it comes to Restore Britain doesn’t seem to have any due regard to the position he is in in local government and that of which he has now aligned himself with and the reputation of the party leader.

“He is posting misleading and irrelevant information and seems to only seek division rather than unity.

“I would go as far to say that things he is saying are racist. I’m quite surprised that as Cllr Clatworthy is a Christian person, he can support these kinds of claims.

“I think he is misusing his place in local government purely for his own gain rather than for the better interest in anyone in Bridgend.

“He suggests That ‘Islam is not compatible with Western civilisation.’ I suggest that Restore Britain is not compatible with Bridgend.”

Owain Clatworthy was invited to comment but did not respond.