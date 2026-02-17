Concerns of increased antisocial behaviour if former village tea room is granted alcohol license

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

A call to allow the selling of alcohol as late as 10pm at a rural beauty spot former village tearoom will “create an absolute nightmare” exacerbating an already growing issue with antisocial behaviour, objectors have said.

At Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee meeting of February 19 members will consider an application by Sarah Jane Partridge and Robert John Secrett for a new premises licence at Bosherton Bistro, Old World Cottage, Bosherton.

A report for members says it is proposed the premises, formerly a tearoom called ‘Ye Olde Worlde Café’ would open 8am-10pm, selling alcohol from 9am on and off site, seven days a week in the village near the famed lily ponds.

Since the proposal for the site, close to the village pub The St Govan’s Inn was publicised, 13 objections were received, including Stackpole and Castlemartin Community Council.

In its submissions, the community council said it “will cause a significant public nuisance in the residential area.”

“Bosherston village is a remote village and currently has four well-established camp sites which already frequently cause late night disruption, littering and anti-social behaviour caused predominantly by intoxicated individuals.

“Residing next to the Stackpole Estate, an area of outstanding natural beauty (many areas covered by SSSI), noise generated by outdoor activities, such as the consumption of alcoholic beverages and indoor music and dancing, will generate unacceptable noise levels for residents and have an impact on local wildlife.”

It went on to say: “The provision of alcohol for such extended hours increases the risk likelihood of individuals engaging in criminal activities. Late-night alcohol sales are often associated with increased incidents of drunkenness, vandalism, and other public disorder offences. Instances of aggressive behaviour and trespass are already prevalent within the village by visitors under the influence of alcohol.

“The selling of alcoholic off-sales from such extended hours will likely pose an increased risk to public safety, exasperated by the influx of people late at night leading to confrontations, accidents, and a likely strain on local emergency services.”

Concerns raised by members of the public included “the application as currently written allows for a pub-style operation with morning drinking, off-sales, and dancing,” and “greater access to alcohol for unlimited campers cannot possibly result in anything but an increased problem with drunkenness, drink driving and antisocial behaviour,” and a call imploring “no to a licence, under any circumstances” says the alcohol licence “will not only make life for the residents in the immediate area an absolute nightmare, it will also have a hugely detrimental effect on the village as a whole and could threaten the peace and beauty of the surrounding ponds, beach and coastline.”

Another said: “One unintended consequence of this application has been increased discussions among neighbours regarding the prevalence of antisocial behaviour in the area. There is genuine concern that increased availability of alcohol may contribute to a rise in such behaviour, potentially placing significant strain on the already stretched emergency services.”

The application will be considered at the licensing committee.